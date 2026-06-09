South Africa: Musa Khawula Posts Court-Ordered Apology to Malemas but Cannot Help Himself

Blogger Musa Khawula posted a formal apology to EFF leader Julius Malema and his wife Mantoa Matlala Malema on Saturday, 6 June 2026, after a court order forced his hand.

Khawula was found in contempt of court in May 2026 and given a 30-day suspended prison sentence after he refused to comply with an earlier High Court order.

Musa Khawula has apologised to Julius Malema and his wife -- but he made sure everyone knew he did not want to.

The blogger posted the court-ordered apology on X on Saturday. He addressed it to "my sweet angel baby pie" and signed off "xo xo, gossip girl." The apology itself got 668,000 impressions.

The High Court in Johannesburg had ordered Khawula to apologise after Malema filed papers in April. Khawula refused.

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In May, the court found him in contempt and handed him a 30-day prison sentence, suspended on condition that he complied. The apology document is stamped 14 April 2026. He sat on it for nearly two months.

In the formal apology, Khawula admitted that posts he published on his verified X account on 26 February 2026 were false, unverified and defamatory. He had claimed the Malemas' marriage was over, that Mantoa Matlala Malema had filed for divorce, that the split was caused by Malema's infidelity, and that Malema had tried to pay him to stay quiet.

He withdrew all of it. He acknowledged the couple remain married, that no divorce proceedings have been filed, and that no payment was ever made to him.

The High Court also granted interdictory relief against Khawula and ordered him to pay punitive costs.

Khawula has faced legal action over social media posts before, involving businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala, politician Fikile Mbalula and Ze Nxumalo.