Nigeria: Govt Targets Aviation Hub Status, Plans Rail Link to Lagos Airports

The federal government has unveiled plans to extend the existing Lagos rail network to the domestic and international terminals of the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA), as part of efforts to strengthen Lagos' position as a leading aviation hub in Africa.

The minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, disclosed this on Monday while speaking at the opening ceremony of Invest Lagos 3.0, organised by the Lagos State government.

According to the minister, discussions are already underway between the Federal Ministry of Aviation and the Lagos State government to begin the rail extension project, which is expected to improve connectivity to Nigeria's busiest airport and support the state's growing aviation and logistics sector.

Keyamo explained that the proposed rail line would connect with the existing network that currently terminates at Ikeja Bus Stop and extend through the General Aviation Terminal (GAT), continue to the Murtala Muhammed Airport Terminal Two (MMA2), operated by Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited, and terminate at the international wing of the airport.

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"We are also planning to extend the rail line that ends at Ikeja Bus Stop. We are working with the Lagos State Government to extend that rail line all the way to the local terminal, through BASL, and all the way to the international airport," Keyamo said.

"That rail line is about to start. It is the extension of the rail line. So Lagos is just ready for the next big step in terms of its aviation activities."

He noted that the project forms part of broader efforts to position Lagos as a major gateway for passenger and cargo traffic across the continent.

The minister further revealed that Lagos accounts for approximately 67 per cent of all passenger traffic passing through Nigeria's airports, underscoring the state's strategic importance to the nation's aviation industry.

He highlighted Lagos' geographical advantage as a hub connecting Africa to major global destinations.

"Just six hours across the Atlantic, you will get to South America from the Lagos airport. Six hours down, you will get to Southern Africa. Six hours to the Middle East, you will get to Dubai or Qatar. Six hours up, you will get to Europe, either France or London," he said.

"That is the equidistant advantage that Lagos provides as a hub for the whole of Africa. We will soon catch up with hubs like Addis Ababa and Togo."

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Keyamo also outlined ongoing investments in aviation infrastructure under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, including the reconstruction and modernisation of the old international terminal at the Lagos airport.

According to him, about $500 million has been committed to redeveloping the facility, which is over 50 years old, into a modern airport capable of handling increased passenger and cargo volumes.

He added that the Federal Government has expanded Nigeria's international airport network with the inclusion of Victor Attah International Airport and Maiduguri International Airport, bringing the total number of international airports in the country to seven.

The minister also cited the resolution of the long-running dispute between the Federal Government and Bi-Courtney Aviation Services Limited as evidence of the administration's commitment to fostering private sector participation in the aviation industry.

He urged both local and foreign investors to explore opportunities in the sector, including the proposed airport project in the Lekki-Epe corridor being promoted by the Lagos State government