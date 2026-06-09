Nigeria: FCT Natives Seek Disciplinary Committees in Area Councils to Curb Land Fraud, Exploitation

Natives of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), under the auspices of the Abuja Original Inhabitants Youth Empowerment Organisation (AOIYEO), have called for the establishment of Disciplinary Committees in all area councils of the territory to regulate community participation in land transactions and curb rising cases of fraud and exploitation.

The group raised the concern on Monday during a press briefing in Abuja, where its executive director, Commandant Isaac David, warned that unregulated land dealings by some communities have become a major source of disputes, multiple sales, and financial exploitation of unsuspecting buyers.

David said it had been observed that some communities collect compensation from developers after land acquisition agreements and later proceed to resell portions of the same land to private individuals without proper oversight.

According to him, the practice has led to recurring conflicts between developers, communities, and land buyers, while also undermining orderly development across the FCT.

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To address the challenge, he proposed the creation of disciplinary committees in all area councils to monitor and regulate land-related activities involving communities, traditional authorities, and developers.

He explained that the proposed committees would ensure proper documentation of compensation received by communities and track the use of such funds for collective benefit.

"The committee should also review and approve any process through which community-held land is resold to individuals after compensation has been paid by developers," he said.

David added that the committees would also investigate allegations of fraud, double allocation of land, and related disputes, while recommending sanctions against offenders.

He proposed that each committee should comprise representatives of area councils, the Traditional Rulers' Council, legal officers, land or works departments, as well as community stakeholders and youth leaders not involved in land dealings.

According to him, the initiative would promote transparency, reduce land disputes, protect buyers, and ensure orderly development across the FCT.

The AOIYEO executive director also called for urgent government intervention, arguing that failures by some community leaders in land administration have worsened tensions and displacement within communities.

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"The damage unfolding within our communities due to the actions and inactions of some community leaders can no longer be ignored," he said.

David further advocated government-led sensitisation programmes to educate communities on land rights, lawful development processes, and the risks of unregulated transactions.

He also called for direct government involvement in negotiations between developers and communities to ensure transparency and accountability.

"The goal is not to strip citizens of their land. It is to ensure they are not cheated out of it by those meant to protect their interests," he said.

David expressed optimism that the proposed reforms would restore confidence in land administration, reduce disputes, and protect the rights of residents across the FCT.