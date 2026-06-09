Nigeria: Police Arrest Akwa Ibom Social Media Activist Over Alleged False Security Alert

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has arrested a social media activist, Akaninyene Udo, for allegedly circulating false security alerts capable of causing panic and public unrest in the state.

Udo, a resident of Akpautong in Esit Eket Local Government Area, was arrested following investigations into a viral social media post in which he allegedly shared a threatening message titled:"Eket get ready for us," accompanied by an image of an armed bandit.

The suspect, who operates on social media under the name "AK Philo," was accused of using online platforms to spread misleading and provocative security-related content that triggered fear among residents of Eket and neighbouring communities.

The Command's spokesperson, DSP Timfon John, confirmed the arrest in a statement issued in Uyo on Monday.

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According to the statement, the police expressed concern over the activities of individuals allegedly using social media to circulate false information capable of undermining public peace and creating unnecessary panic among residents.

"The Akwa Ibom State Police Command has observed with concern the activities of certain individuals who use social media platforms to circulate false, misleading and provocative security-related messages aimed at creating fear, panic and unnecessary apprehension among residents of the state.

"The Command wishes to assure the good people of Akwa Ibom State that there is no cause for alarm. The security situation across the state remains calm, stable and under control, while the police and other security agencies continue to maintain vigilance and deploy proactive measures to safeguard lives and property.

"In line with its commitment to preserving public peace and order, the Command has arrested one suspect, Akaninyene Udo, a resident of Akpautong, Esit Eket Local Government Area, who operates on social media under the name 'AK Philo.'

"The suspect was apprehended following investigations into a viral social media post in which he circulated a threatening message stating, 'Eket get ready for us,' accompanied by an image of an armed bandit. The post generated fear and widespread concern among residents of Eket and its environs," the statement said.

The police further disclosed that investigations have been concluded and the suspect would soon be charged to court.

The Command also said efforts were ongoing to identify and apprehend other individuals who may have been involved in sharing the content.

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It warned members of the public against creating or sharing unverified security alerts and fake news, noting that such actions constitute criminal offences and will be prosecuted.

Residents were urged to verify security-related information through official channels before sharing them, and to report suspicious activities to the nearest police station or emergency lines.

The Command reiterated that the security situation in Akwa Ibom remains stable and assured residents of continued efforts to maintain peace and security across the state.