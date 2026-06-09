Ethiopian Airlines Braces for Revenue Dip in Face of Rising Fuel Costs

opinion

Ethiopian Airlines expects its profit margins to shrink this year as soaring jet fuel prices linked to conflict in the Middle East drive up operating costs and weaken demand on some routes.

Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) in Rio de Janeiro this week, CEO Mesfin Tasew said fuel now accounts for more than half of the airline's operating expenses, up from about 40 percent previously.

Jet fuel prices in Addis Ababa have nearly doubled since the escalation of tensions in the Middle East, while average fuel costs across Ethiopian Airlines' global network have increased by roughly 60 percent, according to Mesfin.

The higher costs have also affected passenger demand, particularly on routes serving the Gulf region. Ethiopian Airlines has reduced its Addis Ababa-Dubai service from three daily flights to two after demand weakened, said the CEO.

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Despite the mounting pressure, Africa's largest airline expects to remain profitable. However, Mesfin said profit margins could be cut by about half compared with earlier expectations.

The Ethiopian Airlines Group registered USD 4.4 billion in revenue over the first half of the 2025/26 fiscal year.

The airline has largely maintained its international network, making only selective adjustments to lower-yield routes. Some services continue to operate despite weaker profitability because of their importance to network connectivity, Mesfin said this week.

The comments come as airlines worldwide grapple with rising fuel bills and operational disruptions stemming from geopolitical tensions in the Middle East.

Separately, Ethiopian Airlines is evaluating an order for about 25 smaller commercial aircraft as part of a fleet renewal and expansion program. The carrier is considering the Airbus A220, Embraer E2 family and Boeing 737 MAX 7, with a decision expected within three months, according to the CEO.

Mesfin said the aircraft would be used both to replace older jets and to expand domestic and regional operations. Ethiopian Airlines currently operates a fleet of about 170 aircraft, serving more than 160 passenger destinations as well as an extensive cargo network.

The airline's outlook reflects broader challenges facing the global aviation industry.

IATA on Sunday sharply lowered its forecast for airline profitability in 2026, citing rising fuel costs, disrupted air corridors and continued uncertainty linked to conflict in the Middle East.

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The industry body, which represents more than 370 airlines accounting for roughly 85 percent of global air traffic, said it now expects airlines to generate a combined net profit of USD 23 billion in 2026, down from a previous forecast of about USD 41 billion and well below the USD 45 billion earned in 2025.

"There are two major factors," IATA Director General Willie Walsh told Reuters. "One is the significant increase in jet fuel prices, which has gone way higher than anybody would have expected, and then the disruption to the airlines in the Gulf region."

Walsh said the industry could see further consolidation as higher fuel costs squeeze smaller carriers. Airlines are also expected to trim unprofitable routes, while airfares are likely to remain elevated as capacity growth slows and demand remains resilient.

According to IATA, airlines' collective fuel bill is projected to rise to about USD 350 billion this year from roughly USD 252 billion in 2025, with fuel accounting for nearly one-third of operating costs. The increase is expected to reduce earnings per passenger to about USD 4.50, roughly half the level recorded last year.

Even so, IATA forecasts industry revenues will climb 9.4 percent to approximately USD 1.16 trillion, supported by steady travel demand, higher ticket prices, and growing ancillary revenues.