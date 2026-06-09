Nigeria: Woman Who Faked Abduction, Demanded N50m Ransom, Found With Lover in Delta Hotel

A married woman, identified as Oluchi, who allegedly staged her own abduction and demanded a N50 million ransom from her family, has been found in a hotel in Delta State in the company of her lover.

The development reportedly followed weeks of tension and frantic efforts by her family, friends and associates, who believed she had been kidnapped in the Ikpoba Hill area of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area of Edo State. During the period, the family had been engaged in negotiations with persons they believed to be abductors, with the initial ransom demand said to be N50 million before it was reportedly reduced to N20 million.

The situation further escalated as her children, including a daughter based in Canada, publicly appealed for help to raise funds for her release, while sympathisers mobilised support in what was believed to be a genuine abduction case.

However, police investigations later uncovered what is now suspected to be a staged kidnapping. A source familiar with the probe disclosed that operatives tracked the phone number linked to a male suspect to a hotel in Ubiaroko, Delta State, where the woman and the man were allegedly found together.

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According to the source, the woman's husband was initially informed that she had been located and was safe, before later being briefed at the police station on the actual circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

It was further gathered that the woman allegedly pleaded with her husband not to disclose the details of the incident to their children, following the shock development.

Reacting to the incident, her daughter, Anita, expressed shock and disappointment, describing the situation as devastating for the family. She said she had acted in good faith in mobilising support for her mother's release and was unaware of the alleged deception.

Meanwhile, she confirmed that no ransom was ultimately paid and that all funds contributed during the search effort would be refunded to donors.

The Harmony Ladies Club, a social group to which Anita belongs, also distanced itself from the incident, expressing disappointment over what it described as a breach of trust after members had supported the family emotionally and financially in good faith.

Confirming the development, the spokesperson of the Edo State Police Command, Eno Ikoedem, said four persons have been arrested in connection with the incident as investigations continue.