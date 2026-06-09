Uganda: Govt Pushes Coffee Value Addition Drive to Boost Rural Transformation in Kasese

The government has intensified efforts to commercialise agriculture and transform rural livelihoods through a new coffee value addition initiative in Kasese District.

The project, titled "Enhancing the Commercialization of Agriculture for Socio-Economic Transformation: A Case of Value Addition through Coffee Processing in Kasese District," is part of a broader government strategy to strengthen agro-industrialisation and improve public service delivery in rural areas.

Speaking during the official handover of coffee processing equipment to local cooperatives at Kasese Multipurpose Hall, the Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Maj. Gen. David Kasura-Kyomukama, said the initiative is intended to serve as a model for integrated rural development.

"This intervention brings together coffee value addition, agro-industrialisation and tourism to create a sustainable pathway for socio-economic transformation," he said.

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He added that strengthening post-harvest handling and promoting domestic coffee consumption would empower farmers, improve household incomes and enhance Uganda's competitiveness in the global coffee market.

The initiative is being implemented in collaboration with the Kasese District Local Government and targets long-standing challenges facing coffee farmers, including limited access to processing facilities and weak market linkages.

The event was attended by senior government officials, including Yunus Kakande and Doreen Katusiime, highlighting the multi-sectoral approach to the programme.

Officials said integrating agriculture with tourism presents an opportunity to showcase Kasese's coffee heritage while creating additional income streams for local communities.

Through the provision of modern processing equipment, farmer cooperatives are expected to improve coffee quality and value addition, enabling access to better-paying local and international markets.

Stakeholders noted that effective utilisation of the equipment will be critical in advancing Uganda's agro-industrialisation agenda, reducing post-harvest losses and promoting inclusive economic growth.

Coffee remains one of Uganda's key export commodities, and government continues to prioritise it as a driver of rural transformation and foreign exchange earnings.

Local leaders and farmers welcomed the initiative, expressing optimism that it will boost productivity, stabilise incomes and position Kasese as a key hub in Uganda's coffee value chain.

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As implementation begins, attention is expected to shift to capacity building, cooperative strengthening and ensuring farmers fully benefit from the new investments in value addition.