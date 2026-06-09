Uganda: Ebola Scare At Lira Regional Hospital Ends As Tests Return Negative

A suspected Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) case in Lira City has been ruled out after laboratory tests returned negative results, even as a 42-year-old boda boda rider who had been isolated with severe symptoms later died from liver failure, health authorities have confirmed.

The case triggered an emergency public health response on Saturday, June 6, 2026, after the man presented at Lira Regional Referral Hospital with alarming symptoms, including vomiting blood, high fever, severe headache, and generalized body weakness--signs commonly associated with Ebola infection.

Hospital officials immediately activated national infection prevention and control protocols, isolating the patient and conducting urgent diagnostic investigations.

According to the hospital's Acting Director, Dr. Andrew Odur, the emergency response was handled in strict accordance with national guidelines.

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"The Medical Emergency Team received a report of a suspected Ebola Virus Disease case from within Lira City. The patient was safely evacuated and admitted to the hospital's isolation unit, where comprehensive investigations were conducted under strict infection prevention and control measures," Dr. Odur said.

On Sunday, June 7, 2026, laboratory results brought relief to health workers and the public after confirming that the patient had not contracted Ebola.

"Laboratory results confirmed that the patient tested negative for Ebola Virus Disease," Dr. Odur stated.

Despite receiving intensive medical care, the patient's condition deteriorated and he later died. Further medical assessment established that the underlying cause of his illness was liver failure, which had manifested symptoms closely resembling those of Ebola.

Hospital authorities described the death as unfortunate and extended their condolences to the bereaved family.

"Lira Regional Referral Hospital extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and loved ones of the deceased. May his soul rest in eternal peace," the hospital said in a statement.

Dr. Odur noted that the incident highlights the importance of maintaining a high level of preparedness as Uganda continues to strengthen its Ebola surveillance and response systems.

"Since the declaration of the Ebola outbreak in the country, the hospital has strengthened its preparedness and response mechanisms to effectively manage and investigate all suspected cases," he said.

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He urged the public to remain calm while staying vigilant and informed about Ebola symptoms, emphasizing the importance of early reporting and adherence to public health guidelines.

Dr. Odur also called on health workers to maintain heightened vigilance when assessing patients presenting with unusual or severe symptoms.

"Any unusual symptoms or suspected cases should be promptly reported to the District Surveillance Team and the Regional Medical Emergency Operations Centre for timely support and intervention," he cautioned.

Lira Regional Referral Hospital reaffirmed its commitment to disease surveillance, early detection, and rapid response as part of national efforts to prevent and control infectious disease outbreaks.