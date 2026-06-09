Sudan: Justice Minister Chairs Regular Meeting On Prosecuting RSF Militia and Supporting States

Khartoum — The Minister of Justice and Chairman of the Committee for Launching and Pursuing International Lawsuits Against the Terrorist Dagalo Family Militia, its Leaders, and Supporting Countries, Dr. Abdullah Dirif, chaired the committee's regular meeting at his ministry office on Monday, with the presence of all members.

The meeting reviewed reports submitted by subcommittees tasked with identifying international and regional legal avenues, mapping out countries whose domestic legislation permits litigation regarding war crimes and crimes against humanity, and managing the evidence and proofs committee.

Following a thorough discussion of the subcommittees' evaluations, the main committee approved the legal pathways report. Furthermore, the meeting issued directives for the evidence and proofs committee to finalize its mandate, paving the way for the formal drafting of legal petitions as soon as the evidence collection phase is concluded.