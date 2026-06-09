Rwanda: Govt to Set Up National Artificial Intelligence Agency

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday, June 8, approved the establishment of a National Artificial Intelligence Agency, which will be Rwanda's first institution dedicated to AI.

The agency will accelerate the development, innovation, adoption, investment, and governance of artificial intelligence in support of Rwanda's digital transformation and economic growth, according to the Cabinet meeting resolutions announced by the Office of the Prime Minister.

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Rwanda's broader push to scale AI adoption

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The initiative builds on the National AI Policy adopted in 2023 and ongoing programmes under the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, including the Rwanda AI Scaling Hub, which is backed by about Rwf25 billion in funding from partners such as the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation.

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The programme is designed to accelerate the development and deployment of artificial intelligence solutions in sectors including health, education and agriculture.

Under the hub, government and partners are supporting the development of practical AI applications, ranging from digital health tools and medical supply chain forecasting systems to AI-assisted maternal health diagnostics and learning assessment platforms for schools.

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These projects form part of a broader strategy to strengthen Rwanda's artificial intelligence ecosystem by supporting local innovators, improving access to data and infrastructure, and promoting the responsible deployment of AI technologies.

The National AI Policy further outlines Rwanda's long-term ambition to position the country as a continental hub for responsible and inclusive artificial intelligence, with priorities including building AI skills, expanding data systems, and increasing adoption across both public and private sectors.

The Cabinet meeting also approved revised Headquarters Agreement between the Government of Rwanda and the Nile Basin Initiative/Nile Equatorial Lakes Subsidiary Action Program-Coordination Unit (NELSAP-CU).

In the same meeting, Cabinet approved applications for mineral and quarry licences, a move that falls within the management and regulation of the country's extractive resources.

Cabinet meeting also approved the lease of State land located in Karongi District to Zipline Rwanda Ltd, as part of ongoing government-private sector cooperation in service delivery and logistics support.