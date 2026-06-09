Nigeria: Bandits Abduct Zamfara Elders, Police Launch Rescue Operation

ZAMFARA -- At least 39 residents of Magamin Diddi community in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State have been abducted by bandits during an attempt to hold a peace and reconciliation meeting with a suspected bandit leader, according to police authorities.

Community sources said about 47 to 50 elders had initially mobilised to meet a suspected bandit leader identified as "Jimo Smally" in the Fadama forest area, in what was intended as a dialogue to restore peace and allow safe access to farmlands during the farming season.

A resident, Abdullahi Magami, said the meeting was organised locally in an attempt to reduce attacks and ensure farmers could return to their fields.

He said the group was later surrounded and abducted during the encounter.

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However, the Zamfara State Police Command gave a different account of the incident.

Police spokesperson Yazid Abubakar said in a statement that the Command received a report from Maradun Division indicating that 47 residents had gone into the forest for a reconciliation meeting when they were attacked.

According to him, the bandit leader allegedly arrived with armed members of his gang and abducted 39 of the participants to an unknown location.

He said the Command had deployed operational teams and intelligence units to track the victims and secure their rescue.

"Upon receipt of the report, the Command immediately commenced efforts to locate the victims and ensure their safe rescue," he said.

The police added that security agencies are working to trace the abductors and recover the victims unharmed.

Local officials confirmed that the community did not formally notify government authorities before attempting the reconciliation initiative, raising concerns about the risks involved in such engagements with armed groups. Authorities say efforts are ongoing to rescue the abducted residents.