South Africa: Court Scraps R7bn KwaZulu-Natal Tender - South African News Briefs - June 9, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal Stops R7bn Govt Precinct Project Over Tender Flaws

The KwaZulu-Natal Department of Public Works and Infrastructure has stopped a controversial R7 billion government precinct project after irregularities were identified in the tender process, reports EWN. The project, which was approved under the previous administration, aimed to consolidate all provincial government departments into one building to reduce rental costs. MEC Martin Meyer approached the Durban High Court, which ruled that the tender had been awarded unlawfully and set it aside. Department spokesperson Steve Bhengu said the ruling clears the way for a fresh and legally compliant procurement process, while the department reaffirmed its commitment to fighting corruption.

Bail Judgment Expected in E-Hailing Driver Murder Case

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Six people accused of murdering e-hailing driver Isaac Satlat are expected back in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court for a bail judgment, reports SABC News. The accused face charges of premeditated murder and robbery after Satlat was allegedly attacked, strangled and robbed. Police said his vehicle was later abandoned in Atteridgeville. Investigators reportedly used dashcam footage from the victim's car to identify and arrest the suspects. The case has sparked concern among e-hailing drivers over growing violent attacks against operators. All six accused remain in custody awaiting the court’s decision.

Eastern Cape Judge President Fights Impeachment Finding in Court

Eastern Cape Judge President Selby Mbenenge has approached the Pretoria High Court to halt any action by the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) and Parliament against him until a review of the JSC’s gross misconduct finding is completed, reports EWN. The case relates to sexual harassment allegations made by his former secretary, Andiswa Mengo. Mbenenge argues that the JSC acted irrationally and unfairly by replacing a misconduct finding with one of gross misconduct, which could lead to impeachment. He also claimed that the allegations, based largely on WhatsApp messages, did not meet the threshold for sexual harassment. He said that he was denied a fair opportunity to defend himself under certain provisions of the judicial conduct code.

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