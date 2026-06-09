Kenya: Kilifi Residents Oppose New Taxes During Finance Bill Hearings

9 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kilifi — Residents of Kilifi County have opposed several tax proposals contained in the Finance Bill 2026, citing concerns over the potential increase in the cost of living and financial burden on households.

The concerns were raised during public participation hearings conducted by the National Assembly's Finance and National Planning Committee as it concluded county-level consultations on the proposed legislation.

Among the proposals that attracted the most criticism were taxes on mobile phones upon activation, digital transactions, bank cards and betting winnings.

Residents argued that the proposed levies could make essential financial and communication services more expensive for ordinary Kenyans, particularly low-income households that increasingly rely on digital platforms for payments and business transactions.

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Members of Parliament on the committee assured participants that all submissions collected across the country would be considered before the Bill proceeds to the next stage of the legislative process.

Committee members noted that some provisions in the Bill had also raised concerns among lawmakers and would be subjected to further review.

The debate around betting taxes also featured prominently during the discussions, with some residents supporting stricter taxation to discourage gambling while others warned that excessive taxation could push betting activities to unregulated platforms.

The Finance Bill 2026 contains a number of revenue-raising measures aimed at supporting government spending plans for the 2026/27 financial year.

However, several of the proposals have generated public debate, particularly those touching on digital services, mobile devices and gambling activities.

The committee is expected to compile views collected from public participation forums held across the country before presenting its recommendations to Parliament for consideration.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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