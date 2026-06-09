Rwanda: Cabinet Approves Rwf7,800bn Budget for Next Fiscal Year

The Cabinet has approved the draft State Finance Law for the 2026/2027 fiscal year, setting the national budget at Rwf7,796.3 billion, representing a 12 per cent increase compared to the previous fiscal year.

The budget prioritises strengthening agricultural production, boosting industrial growth, accelerating job creation and maintaining macroeconomic stability, as part of Rwanda's broader development agenda, according to the statement from Prime Minister's Office.

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68 per cent of the budget, equivalent to Rwf5,273.8 billion, will be financed through domestic resources, while foreign grants account for 7 per cent, reflecting an increased reliance on internal revenue mobilisation.

The Government said the structure underscores improved economic resilience and growing capacity to fund development priorities from within the economy.

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The draft budget framework paper was presented before Parliament by the Minister of Finance and Economic Planning on May 11.