Kenya: President Ruto Arrives in Oslo for Talks On Trade, Climate and Investment

9 June 2026
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — President William Ruto has arrived in Oslo, Norway, for an official visit aimed at strengthening the longstanding bilateral relations between Kenya and the Kingdom of Norway.

The visit is expected to deepen cooperation between the two countries in key sectors including trade and investment, climate action, renewable energy and sustainable development.

Ruto's trip comes as Kenya continues to position itself as a strategic economic and diplomatic partner in Africa, while also seeking stronger international collaboration on green growth and climate resilience.

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During the visit, President Ruto is expected to hold high-level talks with Norwegian leaders and engage with investors and development partners on opportunities for economic cooperation and sustainable financing.

Kenya and Norway have maintained cordial diplomatic relations over the years, with Oslo supporting Nairobi in areas such as environmental conservation, governance, peacebuilding and humanitarian programmes.

The two nations are also expected to explore partnerships in the blue economy, clean energy transition and technology-driven innovation as part of broader efforts to accelerate sustainable economic growth.

Ruto has consistently championed climate financing reforms and increased global support for developing nations facing the effects of climate change, positioning Kenya as a leading voice on environmental sustainability in Africa.

The visit is also expected to strengthen commercial ties and open new opportunities for Kenyan exports and Norwegian investment in sectors such as agriculture, energy, infrastructure and manufacturing.

Officials say the engagements in Oslo will further reinforce shared priorities between Kenya and Norway while advancing mutual economic and environmental goals.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

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