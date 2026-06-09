Nigeria: 3 Dead, 35 Hospitalised As Train Derails in Delta

Tragedy struck at Agbor, Ika South Local Government Area, Delta State on Monday, as three persons are feared dead and 35 others wounded following the derailment of the Warri-Itakpe train.

Though details of the incident were scanty at press time, it was gathered it occurred after four coaches left the train track.

Sources disclosed that following the incident, rescue effort was immediately launched with security agencies, and residents working to assist trapped passengers and evacuate the injured to nearby hospitals.

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Chairman of Ika North-East Local Government Council, Mr. Monday Odigwe, disclosed that 35 injured passengers were receiving medical attention across three hospitals.

He said 13 victims were being treated at Central Hospital, Agbor, 12 at General Hospital, Owa-Oyibu, and 10 at General Hospital, Owa-Alero.

Odigwe also stated that officials had received assurances that efforts would be made to lift up the train on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Governor Sheriff Oborevwori has expressed sadness over the tragic train accident, describing it as heartbreaking and unfortunate.

Oborevwori, in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Sir Festus Ahon, commiserated with the families of the deceased and prayed for the speedy recovery of those receiving treatment from injuries sustained in the incident.

The governor noted that the loss of lives was a painful tragedy for the affected families and the state at large.

He assured residents that the state government had swiftly mobilized relevant authorities to the scene of the accident to provide assistance to victims and ensure an effective emergency response.

According to the statement, Governor Oborevwori immediately directed the Commissioner for Special Duties, along with the Chairmen of Ika South and Ika North-East Local Government Areas, to move to the scene and coordinate rescue efforts.