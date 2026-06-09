Botswana: New Botswana City to Unlock Economic Diversification

Gaborone — Botswana's proposed multi-billion Pula World Trade Centre (WTC) is pivotal to recalibrating the nation's economy.

The project aims to shift away from reliance on diamond exports toward a diversified hub for regional commerce, exhibitions and international investment.

This landmark project is a core component of the Botswana Economic Transformation Programme.

It anchors a broader initiative to transform Botswana from a landlocked nation into a landlinked trade hub.

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Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony of the projected New Botswana City, President Advocate Duma Boko noted that the landmark development carried high expectations to promote investment, create jobs and accelerate economic diversification, ultimately reshaping the country's economic landscape.

President Boko said the project was a major step toward reducing dependence on diamond revenues.

"It will help build a more diversified economy driven by services, tourism, and digital innovation," he said.

Such developments, he said, were testament to the government's commitment to the economic transition.

He said it was of paramount importance to embrace a new development model built on diversification, digital innovation, and inclusivity to move Botswana beyond traditional economic dependence.

"The Botswana World Trade Centre aims to position Botswana as a leading regional hub for international trade, investment, exhibitions, and business tourism. This landmark development serves as a core catalyst for the country's national transformation agenda, designed to drive economic diversification and strengthen global competitiveness," President Boko said.

Also, he indicated that the project was part of a broader national transformation agenda aimed at strengthening economic resilience and global competitiveness beyond just infrastructure development.

He stated that by leveraging its geo-strategic location, world-class wildlife destinations and political stability, the country's national strategy aimed to attract foreign direct investment.

This, he said would be achieved by positioning Botswana as a premier Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions hub.

Once completed, the New Botswana City is expected to become a transformative economic hub that strengthens Botswana's position as a regional center for business, tourism, and investment.

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"New Botswana City will change how the world engages with us. When people come here for a huge conference, they bring money with them, creating opportunities for businesses across the economy," he said.

He stated that successful diversification required serviced land, capital, and capable investors.

He added that the true measure of success would be reflected in increased tourism spending, investment inflows, tax revenues and broader economic activity.

BOPA