Zimbabwe: Mutapa Brokered Deal Revives Air Zimbabwe's Harare-London Flights

Air Zimbabwe will resume direct flights between Harare and London on July 1, 2026, ending a 14-year absence from the United Kingdom market.

The impending developments are in line with the Mutapa Investment Fund's (MIF) broad strategy to resuscitate the national airline to its past glory.

MIF Chief Executive Officer John Mangudya earlier indicated that the service would return in the first half of 2026 as part of a broader airline revival strategy, which includes the sale of certain aircraft to streamline operations.

The route is expected to strengthen connections with Zimbabwe's sizeable diaspora and key business markets in the UK.

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According to travelandtourworld.com, the flights will operate under an Aircraft, Crew, Maintenance and Insurance (ACMI) arrangement with Spanish carrier Plus Ultra Líneas Aéreas.

"Under this agreement, Plus Ultra will provide the aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance, allowing Air Zimbabwe to restart long-haul operations without awaiting fleet modernisation or new aircraft acquisition. ACMI partnerships are commonly employed by airlines seeking to expand capacity or operate routes for which they lack suitable aircraft," the travel publication revealed.

Air Zimbabwe last offered direct flights to London in 2012, using Boeing 767 aircraft. The service was suspended due to financial pressures and evolving European regulatory requirements.

The new partnership with Plus Ultra ensures compliance with UK and European operational standards, enabling a smooth relaunch of the route.

Flights will operate to London Gatwick Airport and are expected to serve a mix of passengers, including the Zimbabwean diaspora, business travellers, students, tourists, and government officials.

Tourism operators anticipate that the direct connection will boost visitor arrivals from the UK by providing a convenient travel option to Zimbabwe.