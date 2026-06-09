South Africa: Kirstenbosch - - a South African National Treasure Is Going to Seed, Warn Experts

Cape Town's Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens still look magnificent, but plant experts warn that they are being hollowed out by bureaucracy, lost expertise, failing systems and the collapse of a volunteer culture that once helped keep it alive.

Depending on who you speak to, there are two Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, almost unrecognisable as the same place.

In the first, tourist numbers are strong, the gardens beneath Table Mountain remain spectacular, the lawns and public areas are largely presentable, and the administration says the systems needed to run the gardens are in place, with improvements under way.

In the second, beds are untended and filling with weeds, procurement of vital equipment and plant products takes months, cultivation and propagation have slowed, key horticulturalists have left or been fired, volunteer support has plummeted and specialist knowledge has drained away.

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At the centre of the dispute is a sharp contradiction between the account by the South African National Botanical Institute (Sanbi), which administers the gardens and that of plant specialists, citizen scientists and volunteers who know the gardens well.

A tour of the gardens united the two narratives, and a disturbing picture emerged: Kirstenbosch indeed remains magical in its setting, but in its botanical details something is amiss.

The fynbos section of the gardens higher up the mountainside, for example, seemed to be totally neglected. Proteas were over-wooded (in the wild, fires solve this problem), little had been planted...