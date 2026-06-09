South Africa: Kirstenbosch - - a South African National Treasure Is Going to Seed, Warn Experts

8 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Don Pinnock

Cape Town's Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens still look magnificent, but plant experts warn that they are being hollowed out by bureaucracy, lost expertise, failing systems and the collapse of a volunteer culture that once helped keep it alive.

Depending on who you speak to, there are two Kirstenbosch National Botanical Gardens, almost unrecognisable as the same place.

In the first, tourist numbers are strong, the gardens beneath Table Mountain remain spectacular, the lawns and public areas are largely presentable, and the administration says the systems needed to run the gardens are in place, with improvements under way.

In the second, beds are untended and filling with weeds, procurement of vital equipment and plant products takes months, cultivation and propagation have slowed, key horticulturalists have left or been fired, volunteer support has plummeted and specialist knowledge has drained away.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

At the centre of the dispute is a sharp contradiction between the account by the South African National Botanical Institute (Sanbi), which administers the gardens and that of plant specialists, citizen scientists and volunteers who know the gardens well.

A tour of the gardens united the two narratives, and a disturbing picture emerged: Kirstenbosch indeed remains magical in its setting, but in its botanical details something is amiss.

The fynbos section of the gardens higher up the mountainside, for example, seemed to be totally neglected. Proteas were over-wooded (in the wild, fires solve this problem), little had been planted...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2026 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 90 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.