South Africa: Silence From Phala Phala Accused Could Jeopardise State's Case Against Them

After two of the three accused remained silent about the theft at President Cyril Ramaphosa's Phala Phala farm, the court will have to decide whether the State's evidence is enough to prove their involvement.

The trial over the alleged theft of at least $580,000 from President Cyril Ramaphosa's farm, Phala Phala in Limpopo, is drawing to a close, with two of the three accused opting not to testify, potentially weakening the State's case against them.

The State alleges that the second accused, Floriana Joseph, who was employed as a cleaner at the farm, saw the money hidden inside a couch and alerted her brother, Ndilinasho Joseph, the third accused.

He allegedly then informed the first accused, Imanuwela David, whom the State has described as the mastermind behind the burglary.

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When proceedings continued in the Modimolle Magistrates' Court in Limpopo last week, the Joseph siblings were expected to testify about their version of events.

Daily Maverick understands that the State had hoped that during cross-examination they would turn against or implicate one another, which would have strengthened the State's case.

However, on Friday afternoon, the siblings' lawyer, advocate Relleng Masipa, informed the court that they had elected not to testify.

Although Masipa did not elaborate on the reasons, Daily Maverick understands that the defence believed the siblings had no case to answer to.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi said the State remained confident of...