South Africa: As SA's Public Services Falter, Emergency Response Industry Faces a Privatisation Moment

In the face of failing public services, South Africans are increasingly turning to private emergency response options, with tech platforms like Aura leading the charge.

The spaces between performing chest compressions are filled with a unique kind of trauma, especially when a tragic outcome feels inevitable. A certified responder is trained never to cease resuscitation until relieved by paramedics -- but in the domestic sphere, that wait can stretch into hours. To bridge this systemic gap, South Africans are increasingly investing in private emergency solutions, prompting private insurers to rapidly integrate these life-saving services into their product offerings.

Age of Accountability Finding R532m: SIU's quest to take down Thapelo Buthelezi's ambulance empire May 26, 2026 When Daily Maverick asked emergency response tech platform Aura why it continues to partner with other companies -- the latest being Discovery Insure -- instead of bidding for government contracts to deliver its panic-button solution at scale, the answer was predictable.

"Our focus is on a B2B2C [business-to-business-to-consumer], private-sector-led model, where security response capability is embedded directly into the platforms people already use every day," explained Justin Suttner, Aura's general manager for sub-Saharan Africa. "We believe this is the most effective way to close the response gap when a security incident occurs."

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Armed response

Private security is already a domestic staple of the middle to upper-income households...