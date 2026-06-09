South Africa: Financial Ombud Claws Back R443m for Consumers but the Cases Carry Warnings

The National Financial Ombud Scheme (NFO) returned almost R443-million to South African consumers in only its second year of operation, a sharp rise from the R328.5-million recovered in its first year. The NFO scheme brings together four ombud offices that previously operated separately: the banking ombud, credit ombud, the short-term insurance ombud and the long-term insurance ombud.

For households fighting fraud, rejected insurance claims, disputed debt, incorrect billing and financial institutions that sometimes go missing behind call-centre music, that number represents funeral money, a repaired roof or a bank balance restored after a scam.

The NFO opened 50,065 cases and closed 34,277 in 2025. Average monthly case openings rose from 3,585 in 2024 to 4,174 in 2025, a 16% increase across the scheme's banking and credit, life insurance and non-life insurance divisions.

The monetary recovery amounts were split as follows:

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Life insurance: R299.6-million

Non-life insurance: R82.9-million

Banking: R53-million

Credit: R7.47-million

Head Ombud and CEO Reana Steyn says the second year has been about moving from start-up plumbing to a more settled, effective body.

"Our inaugural year demanded greater discipline, system creation, team integration, and process alignment. The year under review marks the next stage in our evolution, moving from foundation to maturity, with greater operational effectiveness and measurable growth," Steyn said.

The case studies show where consumers get hurt, where institutions fall short, and what ordinary people need to know before the wheels come off.

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