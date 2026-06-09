South Africa: Have a Heart for Those Fellow Africans Now Desperately Fleeing Our Country

opinion

Most people from other African countries are not here because they want to be, but because their countries have been ruined by corrupt elites. Turning our anger on them instead of those elites is the most inhumane and cowardly thing to do.

A sad thing happened to me on the way to work.

Last week, I was driving in Northcliff, a residential upper-middle class suburb of Johannesburg, when I was flagged down by a middle-aged man, probably about 45.

I'm not sure why I stopped. Maybe he just caught my eyes or I caught his. A connection. He was well dressed, well spoken, an ordinary working person.

As I pulled over he stuttered that he wasn't a criminal or hijacker. The thought had crossed my mind, but I'd dismissed it.

We began to talk. Very quickly he started to sob uncontrollably. Between heaves he told me that he is from Zimbabwe, that he is married, that he has a three-year-old daughter, and that he had just been chased out of his home in Hillbrow "by ANC". He said he had witnessed somebody being killed or very badly beaten the day before, and that now he "just has to get out of South Africa". He had been here for six years and said he didn't have documents.

"I'm desperate to get out of the country."

After telling his story, he pleaded for money. He told me he needed R1,400 so that he could...