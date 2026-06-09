Africa: Algeria Extend Petkovic Contract Before World Cup Opener Against Argentina

Algeria have extended the contract of national team coach Vladimir Petkovic until July 2028, days before the Desert Foxes begin their FIFA World Cup campaign in North America.

The Algerian Football Federation announced the new deal shortly before the squad's departure for the United States, where they will complete their final preparations before returning to the World Cup for the first time since 2014.

Petkovic's previous contract was due to expire after the tournament, but the federation has moved to secure his future after a strong turnaround since his appointment in February 2024.

The decision also covers key members of his technical staff, including assistant coach Davide Morandi, goalkeeping coach Guido Nanni and head trainer Paolo Rongoni.

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The federation said the extension reflected "stability and confidence in the work accomplished".

Algeria will open their World Cup Group J campaign against defending champions Argentina at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, before facing Jordan and Austria.

The new agreement gives Petkovic long-term backing before a tournament in which Algeria will be aiming to show they are again one of Africa's leading teams.

Petkovic rewarded for Algeria revival

Petkovic has overseen a major improvement since taking charge of the national team.

The 62-year-old, who was born in Bosnia and is a long-time Swiss resident, arrived after Algeria had missed the 2018 and 2022 World Cups.

Since then, he has helped restore confidence, results and structure to a team that had endured recent frustration on both the continental and global stage.

Under Petkovic, Algeria have recorded 21 wins, four draws and three defeats in 28 matches.

That run included qualification for the 2026 World Cup and an improved showing at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the Desert Foxes reached the quarter-finals after group-stage exits in 2021 and 2023.

Algeria have also climbed in the FIFA rankings during his tenure, moving from 43rd to 28th in the world and from seventh to fourth in Africa.

Those numbers underline why the federation has chosen to act before the World Cup rather than wait until after the tournament.

Confidence boost before North America

The extension comes shortly after one of Algeria's most encouraging results under Petkovic.

The Desert Foxes beat the Netherlands 1-0 in a friendly in Rotterdam, a result that further strengthened belief in the team before the World Cup.

Algeria are also scheduled to face Bolivia on Wednesday night in their final warm-up match before turning their attention fully to Argentina.

The timing of the contract announcement is significant.

Rather than allowing uncertainty around the coach's future to follow the team into the tournament, the federation has given Petkovic and his players clarity before their opening match.

That could help Algeria approach the World Cup with greater stability, especially given the scale of their first test against Argentina.

The defending champions will represent one of the most difficult possible starts for Algeria, but Petkovic's side will go into the match with momentum and belief after their recent performances.

From missed tournaments to renewed ambition

Algeria's return to the World Cup marks an important moment for the country's football.

After missing the last two editions, the Desert Foxes are back on the global stage with a coach who has quickly rebuilt their competitive identity.

Petkovic previously had a long spell in charge of Switzerland, where he gained experience of major tournaments, before a brief period with French club Bordeaux.

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That background has helped him bring organisation, discipline and tournament experience to Algeria.

His task now is to translate Algeria's recent progress into World Cup impact.

The group will not be straightforward, with Argentina, Jordan and Austria all presenting different challenges.

But the contract extension sends a clear message from the federation: Petkovic is not being judged only on one tournament.

He is being trusted to continue a longer project that has already taken Algeria back to the World Cup, improved their ranking and restored belief among supporters.

For Algeria, the immediate focus remains the opening match against Argentina.

But with Petkovic now tied down until 2028, the Desert Foxes travel to North America with their future settled and their ambitions renewed.