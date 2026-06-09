Africa: FIFA World Cup - South Africa's Emphatic Return to the Global Stage After a 16-Year Wait

After a 16-year absence from the FIFA World Cup, Bafana Bafana are gearing up to make an exciting return to the FIFA World Cup, following their last appearance at the global showpiece as hosts in 2010.

Having impressed at the TotalEnergies CAF Africa Cup of Nations in the last two editions, and successfully navigating a demanding qualification campaign, South Africa now face the challenge of turning continental progress into global success.

With an expanded 48-team tournament offering more opportunities to advance, many believe Bafana Bafana have a realistic chance of reaching the knockout stages for the first time in their history.

Head Coach - Hugo Broos

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Since taking charge, Belgian coach Hugo Broos has transformed South Africa into one of Africa's most organised and respected teams. The former Cameroon head coach, who guided the Indomitable Lions to a fifth TotalEnergies CAF AFCON title in 2017 has built a Bafana Bafana squad that is draws its success from on unity and camaraderie over individual stars, creating a team that is capable of troubling any opponent.

How they qualified:

South Africa qualified for the World Cup by topping their CAF qualifying group ahead of Nigeria, Rwanda, Benin, Zimbabwe and Lesotho, securing a return to the global stage for the first time since hosting the tournament in 2010 - which was a historic first for Africa.

Their preparations have also been boosted by the success of domestic giants such as Mamelodi Sundowns who recently claimed their second TotalEnergies CAF Champions League title and an in-form Orlando Pirates side that won the domestic treble in South Africa.

South Africa's World Cup group:

Group A: Mexico, South Africa, South Korea, Czech Republic

South Africa have been drawn in Group A alongside hosts Mexico, South Korea and the Czech Republic in what is regarded as a competitive yet manageable group.

Bafana Bafana's campaign begins with a compelling rematch of the opening fixture from the 2010 FIFA World Cup, as they take on Mexico in Mexico City on 11 June.

Remarkably, the encounter will be played on the exact date of that memorable clash 16 years ago, when the sides shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw.

South Africa's group stage fixtures

Mexico vs South Africa | 11 June 2026

The opening match of the entire tournament will be played by an African side against the hosts. A positive result against the Mexico could significantly improve South Africa's chances of qualification.

Head-to-head record:

Bafana Bafana remain unbeaten against Mexico at senior level and will be looking to preserve that record when the sides meet again in the tournament opener.

South Africa wins: 1

Draws: 1

Mexico wins: 0

Goals: South Africa 3, Mexico 2

Czech Republic vs South Africa | 18 June 2026

A fixture that could prove decisive in the battle for qualification. South Africa will target maximum points against the European side.

Head-to-head record

The match was played shortly before UEFA Euro 2000 and remains the only senior international between the two nations - providing Bafana Bafana with an opportunity to settle a 26-year-old score when they face the Czechs.

South Africa wins: 0

Draws: 0

Czech Republic wins: 1

South Africa vs South Korea | 25 June 2026

Potentially the key match in Group A. South Korea are expected to be one of South Africa's direct rivals for a place in the Round of 32.

Head-to-Head record:

South Africa and South Korea have rarely met at a major competition, with no competitive meetings at a FIFA World Cup or continental tournament.

The most notable meeting came in a 2009 Friendly where South Africa won by 1 - 0.

Key Players to Watch

Ronwen Williams - Goalkeeper

Former CAF Goalkeeper of the Year and national team captain, Ronwen Williams has firmly established himself as one of Africa's best goalkeepers.

The skipper has remained consistent for both club and country since his outstanding performance at the 2023 edition of the TotalEnergies CAF AFCON. Williams remains South Africa's most influential figure both as the team's last line of defence, as well as a leader of the side.

Teboho Mokoena - Midfielder

The heartbeat of South Africa's midfield. The midfield stalwart is a key figure in Hugo Broos' side through his intelligence, passing range and set-piece quality - making him one of the team's most important players.

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The 29-year-old is certainly a player for the big occasion, having recently scored a crucial equaliser that saw his side, Mamelodi Sundowns crowned African champions this season.

Previous World Cup Appearances

South Africa will be making their fourth FIFA World Cup appearances, having made their debut in 1998 at the France finals.

1998 - Group Stage

2002 - Group Stage

2010 - Group Stage (hosts)

2026 - Qualified

Despite never progressing beyond the first round, Bafana Bafana have produced memorable moments, none more famous than Siphiwe Tshabalala's stunning opening goal against Mexico in 2010.

Targeting a knockout qualification for their first time ever

The expanded 48-team format may provide South Africa with their best opportunity yet to make history. With the top two teams from each group advancing alongside several of the best third-placed teams, qualification from Group A is a realistic target.

Mexico are tipped as group favourites - however that remains on paper, while matches against Czech Republic and South Korea could be the fixtures Broos' men target for maximum points.