Egypt: MNT-Halan Reaches $1.4b Valuation After New Investment Round

Egyptian fintech MNT-Halan reached a $1.4 billion valuation after the first closing of a new investment round led by Al Ahly Capital, the investment arm of the National Bank of Egypt, Wamda reported.

The transaction was completed after regulatory approvals, with a second closing expected as part of the ongoing round. The size of the investment was not disclosed.

MNT-Halan said most of the proceeds will be used to expand its operations in Egypt while supporting regional growth. The company operates in Egypt and Türkiye, owns a specialised bank for micro and small businesses in Pakistan and entered the UAE market in 2024.

Founded by Mounir Nakhla, MNT-Halan provides digital financial services including consumer and business lending, payments, e-wallets, savings, investments and e-commerce tools. The company became Egypt's first fintech unicorn in 2023 and has grown through new markets, acquisitions and product expansion.

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For Al Ahly Capital, the deal supports its strategy of backing companies tied to financial inclusion and Egypt's digital transformation. The investment also points to closer links between traditional banks and fintech platforms as lenders seek exposure to digital credit, payments and underserved customers.

Key Takeaways

MNT-Halan's new valuation shows that fintech platforms serving mass-market consumers and small businesses remain attractive despite tighter funding conditions. The company is not only a payments app or a lender. It has built a wider financial ecosystem that includes credit, wallets, savings, investments and commerce, giving it several ways to serve customers and generate revenue. That matters in Egypt, where many individuals and small businesses still lack access to formal credit and digital financial tools. Al Ahly Capital's role is also important because it shows how banks are using investments to participate in fintech growth rather than only compete with it. For MNT-Halan, the challenge is execution across markets. Lending at scale requires strong credit controls, funding access and regulation. Expanding across Egypt, Türkiye, Pakistan and the Gulf adds complexity. The second closing will show how much capital the company can attract for its next phase. Its ability to keep growing while managing risk will determine whether the $1.4 billion valuation is a milestone or a new performance target.