Ethiopia: Foreign Ministry Concludes Diplomatic Training Program for South Sudanese Officials

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The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has completed a five-day diplomatic training program for South Sudanese diplomats, an initiative officials said was aimed at strengthening professional capacity and deepening ties between the neighboring countries.

The program, organized by the Ministry and the Institute of Foreign Affairs was held in Addis Ababa from June 5 to 9 and brought together South Sudanese diplomats for training on issues affecting diplomacy and regional cooperation in Africa.

The curriculum covered subjects including Pan-Africanism, diplomatic negotiation, hydro-politics, transboundary resource management, peacekeeping, conflict resolution and peacemaking, according to officials.

At the closing ceremony, Hadera Abera, a state minister for Foreign Affairs, said the program had helped promote professional exchanges and mutual understanding between the two countries.

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Representing South Sudan, Butros Thok Deng, deputy head of mission at South Sudan's embassy in Ethiopia, said the program provided diplomats with skills to navigate emerging regional challenges and opportunities.

A participant representative, Achwil Biong Arop Kuol, said the training offered practical insights into peacebuilding, negotiation, development cooperation and migration.

The program concluded with officials from both countries reaffirming their commitment to closer cooperation and to promoting peace and stability in the Horn of Africa.