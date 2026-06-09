Nigeria: How Bandits Abducted 39 Zamfara Elders During Peace Meeting

No fewer than 39 elders of Magamin Diddi village in Magami/Faru ward of Maradun Local Government Area, Zamfara State, were kidnapped during a reconciliation meeting with Jammo, a notorious bandit kingpin operating in Muntsira Forest in Maradun.

While 50 of the elders were initially kidnapped by the bandits, 11 were released to go and negotiate the release of others still held by the bandits as of press time.

It was gathered that the bandits had demanded N100 million ransom for the 39 elders they are holding captive.

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The elders had sought reconciliation with the bandit leader over a shoot-out, last week, between the State Vigilante Security Outfit popularly called "Askarawa" which led to the killing of bandits in Jammo camp. Two rifles belonging to the bandits were seized by the vigilante group.

But in a reprisal attack against the vigilante outfit, Jammo killed two of its members and took away their rifles.

He further demanded a compensation of N24 million for his slain boys and their rifles.

The demand led to tension in the community, prompting the reconciliation meeting between elders and Jammo's father. However, Jammo was said to have stormed the meeting and held the elders captive.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP, the chairman of Maradun Local Government Area, Hon. Bello Dosara, who confirmed the kidnap incident, disclosed that the elders met with the bandit kingpin without government's approval.

"I am the chief security officer for Maradun; they should have contacted me at least. Nobody informed me because they know the leadership of Zamfara State led by Governor Dauda Lawal openly barred negotiations with bandits.

"I have confirmed - just a few seconds before your call came in - that 11 elders were released, remaining 39. The incident happened on 7th June at about 3pm. He released the 11 to just brief the people about the unfortunate incident," Dosara added.

Also confirming the incident to LEADERSHIP, one of the community youth leaders, who pleaded for anonymity, said the notorious bandit kingpin Jammo had also blocked the villagers' access to the market.

He revealed that the bandit kingpin had called for reconciliation after one of his boys was killed in a recent military operation at Kandare village.

Also speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP, the State House of Assembly member for Maradun 2, covering Magamin Diddi, Hon Maharazu Salisu Faru, said, "The bandits and the elders of Magamin Diddi had earlier discussed peace building in the district. Following the initial discussion, the community selected Alhaji Aliyu, chairman of APC in Maradun Local Government: Lawabi Sahabi, chairman of Fulani Elders' Forum and 48 others to go to the forest for the peace meeting, but during the peace meeting, 39 persons including Aliyu, chairman of APC in Maradun and Lawabi Sahabi were held back and asked to pay N100 million before they are release. 11 persons were released to convey the information to the community."

The Police Public Relations, Officer, Zamfara State Command, DSP Yazid Abubakar, who also confirmed the incident, said the "police have commenced efforts to rescue 39 persons allegedly abducted by armed bandits in the Magamin Diddi area of Maradun Local Government Area."

He stated that a report received from the Divisional Police Officer, Maradun Division, indicated that on June 8, 2026, at about 11:00hrs,

"A letter was submitted by the District Head of Magamin Diddi reporting a mass abduction incident that occurred on June 7, 2026, at about 1500hrs.

"According to the report, a group of 47 residents of Magamin Diddi mobilised themselves and proceeded to Fadama Forest within the Magamin Diddi axis to meet with the parents of a notorious bandit leader, identified as Jimo Smally, in an apparent effort aimed at reconciliation and peaceful engagement.

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"However, while the meeting was ongoing, the bandit kingpin allegedly arrived at the location with members of his gang and forcefully abducted 39 members of the group to an unknown destination," the police said.

He added that upon receipt of the report, the Zamfara State Police Command immediately initiated efforts to trace the whereabouts of the victims and secure their safe rescue.

"Operational assets have been deployed, and security operatives are working on available intelligence to locate the abducted persons," he said.

The Command assured members of the public that every effort is being made to ensure the victims are rescued unharmed and the perpetrators are brought to justice

As of the time of this report the elders were still being held by the bandits.