Nigeria: Police Chief Orders Probe Into Alleged Unlawful Detention in Rivers

The commissioner of police in Rivers State, Olugbenga Adepoju, has directed an investigation into allegations of illegal detention by operatives of the command.

Adepoju urged any individual directly affected or any member of the public with credible information relating to the incident to come forward and give further information.

The command, in a statement issued in Port Harcourt yesterday by its spokesperson, Blessing Agabe, said the action of the police commissioner was in line with the command's commitment to professionalism, accountability, and the protection of fundamental human rights.

The statement reads, "The Rivers State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that its attention has been drawn to an online publication alleging unlawful detention and related misconduct.

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"In response to the publication and in line with the command's commitment to professionalism, accountability and the protection of fundamental human rights, the commissioner of police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, has directed the investigative panel to thoroughly examine the incident and ascertain the facts surrounding the allegations.

"Consequently, any individual directly affected or any member of the public with credible information relating to the incident is hereby encouraged to come forward and give further information."

"Affected persons may visit the Office of the Police Public Relations Officer, Rivers State Police Command or contact the Complaint Response Unit (CRU) through the dedicated telephone lines provided below.

"The Commissioner of Police reiterates that detention beyond the legally stipulated period without due process is unlawful, unacceptable and will not be tolerated under any guise.

"He further warned that any officer found engaging in unethical or unlawful practices will face strict disciplinary measures in accordance with the laws of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Nigeria Police Act.

"The Rivers State Police Command remains steadfast in promoting accountability, transparency, respect for human dignity and people-friendly policing, in line with the directives of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Olatunji Rilwan Disu, psc (+), NPM, while ensuring that the rights, freedom, and dignity of every citizen are protected at all times."