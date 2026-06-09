Nigeria: Abductors Order Abducted Oyo School Principal to Deny Sharia, N1bn Ransom Demand in Fresh Video

The abductors of students and staff kidnapped from schools in Oriire Local Government Area of Oyo State have released a fresh video in which they directed one of their captives, the principal of Community High School, Ahoro-Esiele, to address the public over reports surrounding their demands.

In the video released on Monday, the principal, speaking while in captivity, denied media reports claiming that the abductors were demanding the implementation of Sharia law, the payment of ransom, or the release of a wealthy individual.

The remarks appeared to have been made at the instance of the kidnappers, who allowed her to relay their position to the public.

The captive principal appealed to Nigerians to disregard what she described as false narratives about the abductors' demands, insisting that the only demand repeatedly communicated by the kidnappers was the release of some individuals allegedly in government custody.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

According to her, reports linking the abductors to a campaign for Sharia law or suggesting they were demanding money were inaccurate and risked complicating efforts to secure the freedom of the victims.

"It seems that some people are making the problem more complicated already," she said in the video.

"We were shown some print media reports stating that these people requested the release of a billionaire and that they wanted Sharia law entrenched in the country. These are not true."

The principal further stated that since the victims were taken captive, they had not been compelled to practice Islam or subjected to any religious pressure.

"We have been here and have not been forced to worship in an Islamic way. They have left us alone concerning that.

"They are not asking for Sharia law, they are not asking for money. The single thing they are asking for is the release of some of their people," she said.

She accused unnamed individuals of spreading misinformation and pleaded with Nigerians not to allow politics to interfere with efforts to secure the release of the victims.

"Please, we are begging you, don't play politics with our lives. Nigerians, help us circulate this message. They are not asking for Sharia law, they are not asking for money, and they are not asking for weapons. All they want is the release of some of their people," she added.

The latest footage is the newest in a series of videos released by the abductors since gunmen attacked schools in the Oriire area and whisked away pupils, teachers and school administrators.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The video has renewed public concern over the prolonged captivity of the victims, while also raising questions about the authenticity of the kidnappers' stated demands and the circumstances under which the principal delivered the message.

As of the time of filing this report, security agencies and the Oyo State government had not officially responded to the claims contained in the latest video.