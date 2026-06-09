Nigerian Labour Leader Dies in Geneva

GENEVA, Switzerland -- The Nigerian delegation to the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference (ILC) in Geneva and the labour movement have been thrown into mourning following the death of labour leader Domingo Michael Adeleke.

Adeleke, Chairman of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), died on Tuesday in Geneva after a brief illness.

He was in Switzerland as part of Nigeria's delegation to the conference when he reportedly became ill and was later taken for medical attention. He subsequently passed away.

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The development was confirmed by an official of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), who described Adeleke as a committed trade unionist dedicated to the welfare of workers.

"It is with deep sorrow that the Nigeria Labour Congress and the entire trade union movement in Nigeria, especially the 2026 Workers' Delegates to the International Labour Conference, announce the passing of Comrade Domingo Michael Adeleke, who died today in Geneva after a brief illness while attending the 114th Session of the International Labour Conference," the official said.

A member of the Nigeria Civil Service Union (NCSU), Adeleke served as Chairman of the Lagos State Joint Negotiating Council, where he was involved in labour-related advocacy and workers' welfare initiatives.

According to the NLC, he remained committed to the promotion of decent work and social justice throughout his career.

"Comrade Domingo was a committed trade unionist whose dedication to Nigerian workers and the struggle for decent work took him to the global stage right to the end.

"His loss is felt deeply by all who knew him and worked alongside him," the official added.

The NLC said its leadership had visited the hospital where his body is being kept and had begun arrangements for the repatriation of his remains.

"The NLC leadership earlier today went to the hospital to see his body in solidarity, mourn his passing, and begin the process of arranging the necessary procedures," the official said.

His death has cast a shadow over Nigeria's participation in the ongoing International Labour Conference, which brings together governments, employers and workers' representatives from around the world to discuss labour and employment issues.

Tributes have continued to come from labour leaders and workers who remembered Adeleke for his contributions to labour relations and workers' welfare.

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The NLC extended condolences to his family, colleagues and members of the labour movement, describing his death as a significant loss.

"We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, the NLC family and all comrades across Lagos State. May his soul rest in peace, and may his commitment to workers' rights continue to inspire us," the Congress said.

Adeleke is remembered by colleagues as a dedicated labour activist who devoted much of his career to public service and the advancement of workers' interests.