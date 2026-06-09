Sudan: Return of Universities to Original Campuses Signals Sudan's Recovery - Higher Education Minister

KHARTOUM, June 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research, Professor Ahmed Modawi Musa, praised the administration of Al-Razi University for successfully finalizing arrangements to return to its main campus in Al-Azhari area, south of Khartoum. The university has fully resumed its academic activities within the framework of the state's directive mandating the return of higher education and scientific research institutions to their original headquarters.

This came during a field inspection visit conducted by the Minister to the university campus on Monday, in which was accompanied by the Director General of the Directorate for National, Foreign, and Private Education, Dr. Abdel-Gadir Mohamed Hassan, and the Acting Director of the Ministry's Executive Office, Dr. Osman Monofal Jalib. The delegation was received the Chairman of the University's Board of Trustees, by Professor Ahmed Osman Rizq alongside college deans and department heads.

The Minister reviewed the extensive preparations made by the university to welcome back students and resume on-campus instruction, affirming that returning higher education institutions to their natural environments is a top priority for the ministry in the upcoming phase.

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Prof. Modawi Musa stated that field indicators observed during his ongoing tours of higher education institutions confirm that Khartoum State is moving steadily toward full recovery. He noted that the capital is witnessing growing momentum across the service, educational, and economic sectors, reflecting the solid security and social stability achieved on the ground.

He added that Khartoum has become significantly more secure and stable, with the visible return of normal life and public activity creating a highly favorable environment for universities to resume operations from their home campuses.

The Minister emphasized that the return of universities is not merely an administrative relocation; rather, it reflects tangible progress in restoring state institutions and reinforcing national stability, describing universities as a core pillar of recovery, reconstruction, and development. He affirmed that the higher education sector will be at the vanguard of sectors driving national rebuilding efforts.

He concluded that the preparation of lecture halls, libraries, laboratories, administrative offices, and the university hospital reflects strong institutional commitment to restoring full academic normalcy, commending the university administration and staff for creating an optimal learning environment for returning students.