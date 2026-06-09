Sudan: Finance Minister Chairs Meeting With International Financing Institutions

PORT SUDAN, June 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim on Monday chaired a high-level meeting in Port Sudan with a number of international and regional financing institutions to discuss financing arrangements for the 2026-2027 summer agricultural season and follow-up on the implementation of the Port Sudan Water Project.

The meeting brought together Wali of Red State Mostafa Mohamed Nour, Undersecretary of Agriculture and Irrigation Ms. Fatima Rahma, World Food Programme (WFP) Country Director Abdullah Al-Wardat, African Development Bank (AfDB) Country Director David Mokoto, and Deputy Director of the Sudan Agricultural Bank Omar Abdel Shafi.

The African Development Bank's Regional Director Alex Mupiro participated virtually, along with experts from the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Agriculture, AfDB, and the World Food Programme.

The discussions focused on securing urgent financing for agricultural inputs for the summer season, including improved seeds, fertilizers, fuel, and pesticides, with emphasis on strategic food crops such as sorghum and millet, as part of efforts to strengthen food security and boost agricultural production.

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The meeting also reviewed progress in the wheat production project in producing states, implemented under an integrated programme funded by the AfDB. The second phase of the project is valued at $100 million and is being implemented by the World Food Programme as the executing agency.

Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim praised the continued support provided by the African Development Bank to Sudan across various development sectors, stressing the need for urgent financing to secure seasonal agricultural requirements and ensure sustainable food security.

The AfDB reaffirmed its commitment to supporting food security and agricultural development projects in Sudan in coordination with development partners.

The meeting also reviewed progress reports on the wheat project and the "Strengthening Resilience of Food and Agricultural Systems in Sudan" initiative, jointly funded by the AfDB at a total value of $142 million. The Ministry of Agriculture presented a detailed assessment of urgent input needs for the upcoming season.

In a separate agenda item, participants reviewed administrative and implementation arrangements for the Port Sudan Water Project, implemented by UNICEF and funded by the AfDB at $51 million, as a strategic initiative to enhance drinking water services in the city.

The meeting comes as a follow-up to discussions held by the Finance Minister with AfDB leadership on the sidelines of the Bank's annual meetings held from May 25 to 29, 2026, in Brazzaville, aimed at accelerating project implementation and strengthening development financing aligned with Sudan's economic and service priorities.