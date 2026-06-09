Sudan Signs $41m Agreement With AfDB and Unicef to Launch Major Water Infrastructure Projects in Red Sea State

PORT SUDAN, June 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Ministry of Finance and the Government of Red Sea State on Monday signed an agreement with the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) to implement a package of water projects across the state.

The agreement was signed in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Finance, UNICEF, the African Development Bank, and the Government of Red Sea State.

Minister of Finance Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim told SUNA that the agreement would contribute to resolving drinking water problems in Red Sea State, particularly in Port Sudan, in fulfillment of commitments previously made to residents.

He stated that the agreement covers the implementation of all water projects in the state in partnership with the African Development Bank and UNICEF.

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Dr. Gebreil Ibrahim also pledged to address electricity challenges in the state, noting that efforts are already underway to expand electricity services to underserved and dark areas across the region.

For his part, Wali of Red Sea State Lieutenant General Mostafa Mohamed Nour said the agreement falls within the framework of improving water supplies in the state.

He explained that the projects are financed through a grant from the African Development Bank and implemented by UNICEF, revealing that they include internal water distribution networks, water transmission lines, a water station with a capacity of 10,000 cubic meters, and sanitation facilities.

The Wali stated that the projects are valued at $41 million, praising UNICEF for implementing water projects worth $1.5 million last year in the South Tokar area, noting that the organization has also made significant interventions in the health and education sectors.

He further expressed appreciation to the African Development Bank and the Ministry of Finance, affirming that residents of the state are expected to witness greater stability in water supplies during the coming period.