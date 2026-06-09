Sudan: Customs Director Announces Upgrades and New X-Ray Screening Systems At Suakin Port

9 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

PORT SUDAN, June 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- The Director General of the Customs Forces, Lieutenant General of Police Salah Ahmed Ibrahim, conducted an inspection visit on Monday to the Customs Directorate of the Emir Osman Dagna Port in the city of Suakin, as part of his routine field tours to evaluate performance and oversee operations at vital customs entry points.

He was received by the Director of the Emir Osman Dagna Port Customs Directorate, Brigadier of Police Dr. Esmat Ali Ahmed Oshiek, alongside directorate heads and officers operating at the port.

The tour covered several customs sections and units, where the Director General received detailed briefings on the workflow, performance levels, and public services provided to citizens and commercial clients.

Lt. Gen. Ibrahim emphasized that the Emir Osman Dagna Port is one of the nation's most critical customs gateways due to its pivotal role in facilitating international trade and supporting the national economy. He directed staff to double efforts, streamline procedures, and utilize modern technologies to optimize the flow of goods and passengers.

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The Director General announced ongoing arrangements to deploy advanced X-ray cargo screening systems for refrigerated trucks and palletized cargo at the port. This will enable inspections to align with the latest international regulatory standards. He added that works are underway to complete the port's perimeter fencing, integrated lighting, and surveillance camera networks to maximize security and oversight. Furthermore, he praised the high level of coordination and partnership between the Customs Forces and the Sea Ports Corporation, affirming that their shared understanding serves national strategic interests and boosts port efficiency.

During the visit, the Director General met with native administration leaders, notables, and sheikhs from the city of Suakin. Accompanied by the Director of Emir Osman Dagna Port, Captain Taha Ahmed Mohamed Mokhtar, his tour included the warehouses of Tarco Marine Company, the arrival and departure terminals, the construction site of the Suakin Health Center (affiliated with the Colonel Osman Salih Medical Dispensary), the refrigerated cargo transit zones, and the livestock export weighing stations. He reiterated the Customs command's commitment to upgrading infrastructure and supporting projects that drive national trade and exports.

Read the original article on SNA.

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