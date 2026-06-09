Nigeria: 11 Days to Ekiti 2026 - ADC, APC Bicker Over Alleged Harvesting of Voters' BVN, NIN

THE African Democratic Congress, ADC, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ekiti State of collecting voters' personal identification details to influence the June 20 governorship election.

However, the APC has dismissed the accusation as laughable, saying it does not need manipulation to win the polls.

Addressing journalists in Ado-Ekiti, the Director of Communications, Media and Publicity of the Ambassador Dare Bejide Campaign Organisation, ADBCO, Olugboyega Aribisogan, claimed that voters were being approached for their Permanent Voter Cards, PVCs, National Identification Numbers, NINs, and in some cases, Bank Verification Numbers, BVNs, especially in Ado, Ikole Local Government Areas of the state in exchange for cash, food items and other palliatives.

Aribisogan described the alleged practice as voter inducement and an attempt to compromise the integrity of the electoral process, while also alleging that armed thugs were being dressed in fake Amotekun Security Network uniforms to intimidate voters, disrupt polling units and discredit the regional security outfit.

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The Director urged security agencies and Amotekun authorities to identify and arrest anyone found wearing the uniform without authorisation.

He said: "Across several LGAs in Ekiti, our party has documented a pattern where agents and foot soldiers of the APC are moving from house to house and polling units demanding the collection of PVCs and National Identification Numbers, NIN, from voters. They promised cash, food items, or welfare support in exchange.

"This is a direct violation of Section 121 of the Electoral Act 2022 which prohibits voter inducement and the seizure of voter cards. The aim is clear: disenfranchise citizens, harvest PVCs, and use them for thumb-printing and multiple voting on election day.

"No citizen should surrender their PVC or NIN to any political party agent. Your PVC is your power. Once you give it up, you give up your voice.

"We have credible intelligence and video evidence of armed thugs being kitted in fake Amotekun Security Network uniforms. These individuals are being trained and mobilized to intimidate voters, snatch ballot boxes, and attack polling agents on election day.

"Amotekun was created by the South West governors to protect lives and property. Impersonating Amotekun officers is not only criminal under the Ekiti State Security Network Law, it is also a deliberate plot to confuse voters and discredit a regional security outfit that Ekiti people trust.

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"We call on the Amotekun Corps Commander in Ekiti and the Police to immediately identify and arrest anyone found wearing Amotekun uniform without authorization".

Allegations are false - Olatunbosun, Information commissioner

Reacting to the allegations, the Commissioner for Information, Taiwo Olatunbosun, debunked the allegations as untrue, saying APC is not involved in any of the allegations.

Olatunbosun described the allegations as laughable, saying they are accusing APC of what their own party is doing.

"None of those allegations are true, they are only accusing us of what they are doing. They should stop trying to gain undue attention.

"The Governor is a peace loving person, with character in leadership and intelligence in the governance of the state".