Ethiopia: Made in Ethiopia Movement Playing Essential Role in Meeting Domestic Demand, Generating Foreign Exchange

Addis Ababa, June 8, 2026 -- The Ethiopia Tamirt (Made in Ethiopia) Movement has been pivotal to producing high-quality products that meet domestic demand and generate foreign exchange, Minister of Industry Melaku Alebel said.

The regional Ethiopia Tamirt Movement closing program was held in the Amhara Regional State, Kombolcha City, under the theme "Ethiopia Tamirt for Inclusive Sovereignty."

Addressing the program, Minister of Industry Melaku Alebel said the movement has played a significant role in the growth of the industrial sector and in stimulating the country's economy in recent years.

In addition, the Minister stated that the movement has supported industries, improved infrastructure, modernized service delivery, and addressed challenges, noting that tangible results have been registered in such areas.

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The minister further stated that, in addition to substituting imported products and boosting the production of quality goods that generate foreign exchange earnings, the movement has enabled the creation of job opportunities for citizens.

The movement has created a favorable environment for many industries to make a transition into producers and attract new investors in the investment sector, he underscored.

Amhara Regional State Chief Administrator Arega Kebede said Ethiopia Tamirt movement has enabled the region to provide efficient services in the industrial and investment sectors, which have contributed significantly to the growth of the region's economy.

In addition to substituting imported products and producing goods for foreign markets, he said the movement has also made a significant contribution to developing a culture of using domestic products and taking pride in locally produced goods.

Head of the Region's Industry and Investment Bureau, Endris Abdu, said that through the movement, 496 new and existing industries have transitioned into operational status over the past four years.

Furthermore, he said that more than 125,000 jobs have been created in the industry and investment sectors.

The movement has enabled it to enhance close collaboration with investors, helping them promote their products, access credit facilities, obtain the necessary infrastructure, and receive sustained and strengthened support, he emphasized