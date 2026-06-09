South Africa: Five More Senior Cops Suspended in R360-Million Tender Scandal

Five more senior police officers have been suspended, bringing the total number linked to the Medicare24 tender scandal to 14.

Investigators claim the R228-million contract was awarded through an irregular process that favoured businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala's company.

The South African Police Service has suspended five more senior officers as investigations into the controversial Medicare24 tender gather pace.

The latest suspensions bring the number of senior police officials implicated in the scandal to 14.

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Last week, nine officers were suspended over their alleged role in helping secure a lucrative contract for Medicare24, a company linked to businessman Vusimuzi "Cat" Matlala.

In a brief statement, police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe confirmed the latest suspensions.

She said they form part of ongoing investigations and internal disciplinary processes linked to the Medicare24 tender.

"Internal departmental processes are currently underway, and in the interest of preserving the integrity of these processes, the SAPS will not provide further comment at this stage," said Mathe.

Police have not revealed the identities of the suspended officers or the specific allegations against them.

The tender at the centre of the scandal was initially budgeted at about R360-million but was eventually awarded for about R228-million.

The contract was meant to provide medical services to police officers over three years.

These services included medical screenings, wellness checks, illness assessments, pre-employment medical examinations and injury-on-duty assessments.

The scandal exploded in March when Matlala, 12 senior police officers, a company director and two companies were arrested.

They appeared in the Pretoria Magistrate's Court on charges including fraud, corruption and money laundering.

Among those charged were a major general, several brigadiers and colonels who were serving members of the police at the time.

The arrests were made by the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption, a specialist unit within the National Prosecuting Authority that focuses on serious corruption involving state institutions.

According to the State, the tender process was flawed from the beginning.

Investigators say the tender was advertised on 31 January 2024 and closed on 19 February 2024.

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This was less than the minimum 21-day advertising period required by National Treasury regulations.

The State argues that the contract was not urgent and that no approval was obtained to shorten the bidding period.

Investigators also claim that Medicare24 did not meet the requirements of an acceptable tender and should not have been considered.

Despite this, the company was awarded the contract.

The State alleges that police officials worked with Matlala and his company throughout the procurement process to ensure Medicare24 secured the deal.

Most of the accused have been released on bail ranging from R40,000 to R80,000.

Matlala, however, remains behind bars after being denied bail in a separate criminal matter.

The growing number of suspensions suggests that the police service is widening its internal investigation as pressure mounts for accountability over one of the biggest procurement scandals to hit SAPS in recent years.