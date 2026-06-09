Uganda: New Cabinet Members Sworn-in, Set for Orientation At Kyankwanzi

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has presided over the swearing-in ceremony of Uganda's newly appointed Cabinet ministers and Ministers of State, marking the beginning of a new phase of government administration.

The ceremony, held today at State House Entebbe, saw 78 members of the executive take the Oath of Allegiance and the Oath of Minister, formally assuming their responsibilities in government.

Guiding the swearing-in process was the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Ms. Lucy Nakyobe Mbonye. The event was attended by senior government officials, judicial leaders, security chiefs, families and friends of the ministers.

Addressing the newly sworn-in leaders, President Museveni offered a brief but pointed message, congratulating them on their appointments and wishing them success in serving the country.

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"Here, I just congratulate you and wish you good luck," the President said.

Among the senior government officials sworn-in were Vice President, H.E Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister, Robinah Nabbanja, who also serves as leader of government business in Parliament.

Cabinet ministers who took the oath included the First Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs, Rebecca Kadaga; the Second Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament, Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga; and the Third Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio, Lukia Nakadama.

Other Cabinet ministers sworn-in were the Minister for the Presidency, Babirye Milly Babalanda; the Minister of Security, Jim Muhwezi; the Minister in the Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation, Eng. Jonard Asiimwe; the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Minsa Kabanda; the Minister for General Duties, Eng. Hillary Onek; the Government Chief Whip, Dr. Jane Ruth Aceng; and the Minister for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Sam Engola.

Also taking the oath were the Minister for Karamoja Affairs, John Baptist Lokii; the Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze; the Attorney General, Sam Mayanja; the Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs, Kiryowa Kiwanuka; the Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Dr. Monica Musenero; and the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Henry Musasizi.

Others included the Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development, Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu; the Minister of Health, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi; the Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Justine Kasule Lumumba; the Minister of Internal Affairs, Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu; the Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs, Norbert Mao; the Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba; and the Minister of Local Government, Balaam Barugahara.

The Minister of Public Service, Gen. Katumba Wamala; the Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Tom Butime; the Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Sanjay Tanna; the Minister of Water and Environment, Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire; and the Minister of Works and Transport, Fred Byamukama, also took their oath of office.

The Ministers of State sworn-in under the Office of the President and the Office of the Vice President included the Minister of State for Economic Monitoring, Sandra Santa Alum; the Minister of State for Ethics and Integrity, Rose Akello; and the Minister of State in the Office of the Vice President, Diana Nankunda Mutasingwa.

Under the Office of the Prime Minister, those sworn-in included the Minister of State for Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, Lillian Aber; the Minister of State for Northern Uganda, Beatrice Akello; the Minister of State for Karamoja Affairs, Esther Davinia Anyakun; the Minister of State for Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region, Alice Kaboyo; the Minister of State for Bunyoro Affairs, Grace Mary Mugasa; and the Minister of State for Teso Affairs, Dr. Ongalo-Obote.

Other Ministers of State included the Minister of State for Agriculture, Desire Muhooza; the Minister of State for Animal Industry, Bright Rwamirama; and the Minister of State for Fisheries, Robert Ndugwa Migadde.

The Deputy Attorney General, Jackson Kafuuzi, also took the oath of office.

Other Ministers of State sworn-in included Grace Ngabirano Akifeza (Defence); Huda Oleru (Veteran Affairs); Magode Ikuya (East African Affairs); Dr. John Chrysestom Muyingo (Higher Education); Phyllis Chemutai (Primary Education); and Peter Ogwang (Sports).

Also taking the oath were Sidronius Opolot Okasai (Energy); Phiona Nyamutoro (Minerals); Cissy Mulondo (Finance, Planning and Economic Development - General Duties); Amos Lugoloobi (Finance, Planning and Economic Development - Planning); Ms. Amina Mukalazi (Finance, Planning and Economic Development - Privatization and Investment); and Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo (Regional Affairs).

Under the Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development, those sworn-in included Mary Kamuli Kuteesa (Gender and Culture); Mercy Faith Lakisa (Youth and Children Affairs); Simon Mulongo (Employment and Industrial Relations); Joyce Acan Okeny (Disability Affairs); and Jacqueline Mbabazi (Elderly Affairs).

Also taking the oath were the Minister of State for Health - General Duties, Anifa Bangirana Kawooya; the Minister of State for Primary Health Care, Dr. Charles Ayume; the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance in charge of Information, Joyce Ssebugwawo; and the Minister of State for ICT and National Guidance in charge of National Guidance, Alioni Yorke Odria.

The Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Kabuye Kyofatogabye; the Minister of State for Housing, Persis Namuganza; the Minister of State for Urban Development, Margaret Muhanga Mugisa; the Minister of State for Lands, Harriet Ntabazi; the Minister of State for Local Government, Justine Nameere; and the Minister of State for Public Service, Lydia Wanyoto Mutende, also took their oath to officially assume office.

Others sworn-in included the Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities, Susan Nakawuki Nsambu; the Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives in charge of Cooperatives, Tom Aza; the Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati; the Minister of State for Trade, Gen. Wilson Mbadi; the Minister of State for Environment, Beatrice Anywar; the Minister of State for Water, Aisha Sekindi; the Minister of State for Works, Siraji Musa Ali; and the Minister of State for Transport, Julius Maganda Wandera.

All the ministers took two key oaths: the Oath of Allegiance, through which they pledged loyalty to the Republic of Uganda and committed themselves to preserving, protecting and defending the Constitution; and the Oath of Minister, which binds them to faithfully serve the Republic of Uganda, uphold the Constitution, advise the President in the execution of his duties, and maintain confidentiality on matters of state.

The ceremony followed a successful vetting exercise conducted last week by Parliament's Appointments Committee.

Despite the large turnout, five appointed ministers were absent from the swearing-in ceremony.

According to Ms. Nakyobe, one of the five appointed cabinet ministers who was missing is indisposed.

"The four, as per your directive, the Solicitor General and I interfaced with them over the weekend, and a brief has been made and handed over to the PPS this morning, for your further guidance," Ms. Nakyobe said.

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On behalf of the public service, Ms. Nakyobe congratulated the newly appointed cabinet members on this achievement. She also reminded them that the oath they took is a constitutional requirement and a solemn commitment to serve the people of Uganda with integrity, diligence, patriotism, and humility.

"This means putting the interests of your country above personal interests and dedicating yourselves fully to advancing the welfare and prosperity of our citizens," she said.

"As the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, I would like to assure you that the Public Service stands ready to support you in the execution of your responsibilities, and I urge you to embrace teamwork, collective responsibility, and constructive engagement with the public service, whose role is to support you in translating government policies and priorities into tangible results for our people," she added.

To facilitate the new cabinet ministers in their transition to new offices, Ms. Nakyobe informed them of an induction training program that has been organized.

She said the orientation will be held between June 14 and 23 at the National Leadership Institute, Kyankwanzi.

The move is aimed at orienting the group with the cabinet procedures and rules, cabinet business, government structures and systems, and their key responsibilities as members of cabinet, among others.

The orientation will equip ministers with knowledge of Cabinet procedures, government systems, policy implementation mechanisms and their responsibilities as members of the executive.

The ceremony was attended by the Speaker of Parliament, Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth; the Chief Justice, Dr. Flavian Zeija; the Inspectorate of Government; the service chiefs, permanent secretaries; the Solicitor General; families and friends of the new ministers, among others.