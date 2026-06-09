Sudan's Ambassador to Japan Receives CEO of Taiki Sangyo Company

9 June 2026
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

TOKYO — The Ambassador of Sudan to Japan, Al-Rayah Haidoub, received the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Taiki Sangyo Company, Mr. Soshiro Yasuhara, at the embassy premises on Monday, June 1st. During the meeting, Mr. Yasuhara provided a comprehensive briefing on his company, which was established in 1948 and specializes in manufacturing dehydration equipment for vegetables, fruits, and meat.

Mr. Yasuhara noted that the company previously implemented a successful project in Sudan supported by the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA). The initiative provided food dehydration units to multiple households, fostering small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) that effectively mitigated poverty in Kassala and River Nile states by drying seasonal crops--such as onions, okra, and garlic--for off-season sale.

He outlined the technical benefits of the equipment, highlighting that it ensures food safety by protecting products from dust, dirt, and pests, and noted that the machines come in various production capacities. The CEO of Taiki Sangyo Company added that while these systems are widely utilized across Africa and Asia, there has been a marked increase in demand from Sudan, with the company recently shipping a batch of units to the Northern State.

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Ambassador Haidoub expressed his appreciation for the JICA-partnered project, emphasizing that such initiatives align closely with the state's vision to alleviate poverty and generate employment opportunities for women and youth. This is particularly critical in conflict-affected regions where many families have lost their primary livelihoods.

The Ambassador requested that Mr. Yasuhara draft a proposal for a similar project in Sudan. The embassy will present the proposal to JICA and the Director of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) office in Tokyo. Furthermore, the embassy will coordinate with competent authorities in Sudan to secure co-financing through regional and international funding institutions, including the African Development Bank (AfDB) and the Jeddah-based Islamic Development Bank (IsDB).

Read the original article on SNA.

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