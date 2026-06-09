Zimbabwe: Cairns Rebrands Popular Spuds Potato Crisps Through Flavour-Led Campaign

CAIRNS Foods, one of Zimbabwe's leading snack brands has announced the rebranding of its premier Spuds potato crisps.

Having previously packed its four main flavours in a similar brown pack, it has moved to add colours that correspond and can be associated with different flavours.

Speaking on the rebranding and expected roll out, Cairns Marketing Manager Mutsai Mukungatu said the taste and quality will not change.

"The new Spuds packaging represents an exciting evolution for the brand," said Mukungatu.

"While the look has changed, the quality and taste consumers love remain the same.

"We wanted packaging that feels bold, modern and flavour-led, where the pack communicates your favourite flavour before you even reach for it.

Rollout across the country's major retail outlets and distribution centres was set to start this week.

Established in the 1920s, the company owns brands such as Willards, Cashel Valley and Sun Jam across three manufacturing plants in Harare, Mutare and Marondera.