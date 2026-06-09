Sudan: Zadna, Sudan Cotton Company Discuss Expanding Partnership to Boost Agricultural Projects

KHARTOUM, June 8, 2026 (SUNA) -- Zadna International Investment Company and the Sudan Cotton Company discussed avenues to enhance joint cooperation in developing agricultural projects and deploying modern technologies to increase productivity and support the advancement of the national agricultural sector.

This emerged during a meeting on Monday between the Managing Director of Zadna International Investment Company, Ali Khalifa Askouri, and the Director General of the Sudan Cotton Company, Lieutenant General Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Fattah, at Zadna's headquarters.

The two sides examined cooperation opportunities in executing and developing strategic agricultural initiatives, with a particular focus on the "Zadi One" project and the Gezira Scheme, aiming to elevate crop yields and generate added value for the national economy.

Lt. Gen. Dr. Nasr-Eddin Abdel-Fattah congratulated Ali Khalifa Askouri on his appointment as Managing Director of Zadna, praising his expertise in improving institutional performance and expanding corporate activities across various sectors. He emphasized the importance of broadening cooperation between the two major firms to drive agricultural development and boost production output.

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For his part, Ali Khalifa Askouri expressed his appreciation for the visit, affirming that Zadna's strategy for the upcoming phase focuses heavily on scaling up investments in the agricultural and livestock sectors to bolster food security and reinforce the national economy. He stressed the value of coordination and integration with the Sudan Cotton Company, recognizing it as a pioneering national institution with a pivotal role in developing cotton cultivation in Sudan.

The two parties agreed to maintain continuous meetings and consultations in the coming period to develop robust frameworks for executing joint projects and achieving shared developmental goals in the agricultural sector.