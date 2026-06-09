Rwanda Secures $250m IMF Funding to Deal With External Shocks

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has approved a financing package for Rwanda worth SDR 185.031 million (about US$250 million) under a new 38-month programme aimed at strengthening economic stability and cushioning the country against rising global pressures.

According to a statement released by the IMF on June 8, the support approved under the Extended Credit Facility (ECF) also includes an immediate disbursement of SDR 26.433 million (about US$35.7 million) to kick-start the programme.

ALSO READ: IMF agrees $250m support to help Rwanda handle economic shocks

The arrangement is also designed to help Rwanda protect priority spending and strengthen fiscal and monetary policies, as well as promote private sector-led development through improved transparency and stronger oversight of state-owned enterprises.

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Rwanda's economy has remained resilient, recording strong performance with growth of 9.4 per cent in 2025, higher than earlier projections.

However, inflation rose above the central bank's target range to 13.2 per cent in April 2026.

ALSO READ: IMF cuts Rwanda's growth forecast to 6.8% amid Middle East conflict

The IMF noted that while exports, especially coffee and minerals, have strengthened the external position, imports remain high due to demand for machinery and investment goods.

Foreign exchange reserves are still considered adequate, covering just over four months of imports.

"Inflation, fiscal and current account pressures persist due to higher international oil and fertilizer prices driven by the war [The Middle East war], and financing of large strategic investments," IMF said.

As a result, growth is expected to moderate to below 6.8 per cent in 2026, with continued pressure on prices and public finances.