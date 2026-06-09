Rwanda: French Diplomat Approved As EU Envoy to Rwanda

A Cabinet meeting chaired by President Paul Kagame on Monday, June 8, approved the appointment of a new ambassador of the European Union to Rwanda, alongside envoys of Austria and the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

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Frenchman Jérémie Blin was granted agrément as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union to Rwanda, with residence in Kigali.

Blin brings extensive diplomatic experience, having previously served as France's Ambassador to Burundi, Chargé d'Affaires at the French Embassy in Rwanda, and in various positions within France's Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs.

He succeeds Belén Calvo Uyarra, whose tenure as the European Union Ambassador to Rwanda began in October 2022.

The Cabinet also granted agrément to Simone Knapp as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Austria to Rwanda, with residence in Nairobi, Kenya.

In addition, Cabinet approved Dede Ekoue as Country Representative of the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) in Rwanda, with residence in Kigali.