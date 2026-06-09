Liberia: Screening and Early Intervention for Sickle Cell Disease Ultimately Save Countries Money - Dr. Maureen Achebe

interview

Dr. Maureen M. Achebe is Clinical Director of Hematology, Brigham and Women's Hospital, Boston, Massachusetts. She is an Associate Professor of Medicine and Global Health Equity at Harvard Medical School (HMS). Her area of excellence is Clinical Expertise and Innovation centres on the care of patients with haematologic conditions, sickle cell disease and iron deficiency, in particular and improvement in health equity for instance in individuals with a Duffy-null associated neutrophil count (DANC).

In this interview, she talks about the continental plan for sickle cell disease, as well as the benefits of newborn screening.

In what ways does this plan take a different approach from past efforts to address sickle cell disease in Africa?

The Africa CDC has unveiled a continental plan for sickle cell disease and other inherited disorders. And this marks a turning point in the fight against one of Africa's most severe health challenges. It builds on work of the technical working group that was established in in April 2025. The technical working groups had clear terms of reference and a plan for development. The idea is that this is a plan that will successfully be rolled out across Africa. This is not a new problem in Africa, but what the Africa CDC has marshaled out gives us real hope that this will be successful in conquering or at least making significant strides in the treatment or management of sickle cell disease in Africa.

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CONSA has screened nearly 175,000 newborns and shown that large-scale newborn screening is feasible across multiple African countries. What have been the most important lessons from that experience?

Well, the most important lessons have really - first, we're proud of our work. The most important lessons have been that the screening is possible. Early intervention, identifying babies that have sickle cell disease is possible, getting them into care is possible, coordination across countries is possible in a way that it builds capacity, both for clinicians and laboratory staff. We are collating data to show even more long-term benefits of screening. Our CONSA is not a research study. It's really an implementation project with the goal to integrate newborn screening into healthcare systems, specifically aligning the work of CONSA with national plans in a way that's sustainable, and in a way that significantly impacts outcomes of individuals with sickle cell disease, increasing lifespan, but also increasing workforce, and in a way that's financially viable or financially advantageous to the countries that implement screening.

How does early intervention improve survival and quality of life for children with sickle cell disease?

Screening and early intervention has significantly decreased under-5 mortality in high-income countries. Screening allows identification of babies with sickle cell disease and implementation of preventative measures such as:

Penicillin prophylaxis to significantly decrease fatal illnesses

Preventing malaria

Preventing other infections

Life-saving interventions such as hydroxyrea before age five

There is a stark difference between median life expectancy in high-income countries (now about 57 years) and under-5 mortality in sub-Saharan Africa (between 50-80% or higher depending on the country). These preventative measures can prevent a significant amount of under-5 mortality.

Expanding screening and treatment across Africa will require substantial funding. Where will the funding come from?

While screening and early intervention may seem costly, research from the World Economic Forum found that there is a net increase in economic capacity of countries. The benefits from decreased under-5 mortality, and families being able to engage in the workforce rather than staying home to care for sick babies, lead to a net increase in the country's GDP and workforce. Screening and identifying individuals with sickle cell disease is profitable for the country in the long run. Governments and Ministries of Health and Finance have to commit to spending money on screening and intervention, but it is ultimately a money-saving venture for the countries. In a 2020 analysis estimated that the annual economic burden of SCD is ~ US$9.1 billion across 11 counties in SSA. 27% of this from direct costs of hospitalization, medications, transfusions etc., but 73% the vast majority is indirect - lost productivity, premature death, caregiver burden etc. So that on balance, addressing sickle cell disease screening plus early intervention, which addresses the indirect costs, is economically profitable.

What can countries like Liberia learn from the CONSA experience?

Screening of babies in West Africa is not necessarily new, but it has not succeeded in making it systematic, national, or put it as a budget line on the national or made it a national priority. What there is to learn from CONSA is that it is possible to integrate newborn screening into healthcare systems that already exist - either in vaccination clinics or teaching hospitals. It's possible to engage the Ministry of Health and Ministry of Finance in a way that is profitable for their populace. Healthcare money should be spent on healthcare, but in the end, it is a venture that is cost saving for the country as a whole.

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How optimistic are you that Africa can dramatically reduce sickle cell-related deaths within this generation?

I'm excited and very hopeful. Thankfully, the interventions that are necessary to combat sickle cell disease are, generally speaking, not the most expensive interventions in medicine known. The money needed to make significant strides in sickle cell disease pales when compared to other diseases. So with some will, it's possible to train, and this is something that CONSA has shown. It is possible to train healthcare workers, community health workers, and laboratory technicians that are already on the ground to make significant strides in sickle cell disease. I think with the thousands of babies that have been screened by CONSA, we know that it is possible. There are more techniques for screening and more point of care testing. With a little political will, it is definitely an achievable goal to make significant strides in the health of individuals with sickle cell disease on the continent.