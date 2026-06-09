Namibia: Okatuuo Clinches Dino Vezepa Karita Open Tourney

Okatuuo netball team from Epukiro won the netball competition at the late Dino Vezepa Karita Open tournament, held at Bobby Sissing Stadium in the capital on Sunday.

The popular competition attracted 24 football teams, while 16 netball teams participated in the tournament worth N$40 000.

En route to their glory, Okatuuo ladies narrowly defeated Otjiuamapeta 20-19 in the first semifinal to book their place in the final. The second semifinal saw Aminuis-based Okahumandu ladies crush their counterparts from Truck Team with a 27-23 scoreline and booked their place in the final against Okatuuo.

Okatuuo netball then crowned Dino Vezepa Karita Open tourney champions after stunning Okahumandu 27 - 24 in a highly competitive final.

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The third place went to the Truck Team, who overcame Otjiuamapeta 19 - 16. The champion, Okatuuo, affectionately known as Okauakuni, took home a trophy, N$5 000 in cash, and 14 gold medals, while N$3 000 was given to Okahumandu as runners-up.

Okahumandu also received 14 silver medals, while the Truck Team took home N$2 000 in cash plus 14 bronze medals for coming third in the competition. Katengua 'Coach K' Murangi, Okatuuo team manager, said he is excited about his team's victory at the prestigious competition after a long dry period without tasting glory.

"Of course, we are happy for the win, as it was not an easy road to win this tournament. We played against tough opponents. We appreciate the competition from our rivals, and credit goes to the players and the whole technical team," he said.

Murangi added that the victory is the motivation for the upcoming Omaheke Top 8 competition slated for July this year.

"Our players are now eyeing the Omaheke Top 8. We will keep them fit to do well in the upcoming tournament. Most of my players are playing in school teams and academies, which is good for us," said the manager, adding that Okatuuo netball's future looks bright and the team will be a thorn in the meat for opponents.

Meanwhile, the football competition will continue this Sunday, as time was not sufficient to accommodate all the matches.Competition organiser Ngatuuane Collec Hange told New Era Sports that the remaining football semifinal fixtures will be played at Bobby Sissing Stadium.

Okombomi's Renamo Bucks will face Ehika United from Otjimbingue in the first semifinal at 13h00, while Kasaona Legends play against Windhoek-based MK FC in the second semifinal at 14h30.

Hange added that the final match of the competition is expected at 16h00 and the stadium gates will open at 12h00 on Sunday.

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