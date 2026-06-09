Africa: Fake - Poster Claiming All 'Illegal Foreigners' Must Leave South Africa By 30 June 2026 Fake, Debunked By Police

FAKE: Poster claiming all 'illegal foreigners' must leave South Africa by 30 June 2026 fake, debunked by police

IN SHORT: A circulating poster in the name of South Africa's department of home affairs claims "All illegal foreigners must leave South Africa by June 30th". But it's not from the department and has been debunked by South African police as "misleading and unauthorised".

A poster of an "important public notice" is doing the rounds on Facebook, X and TikTok in South Africa.

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"All illegal foreigners must leave South Africa by June 30th which will be the last day," the poster says, in capital letters.

It goes on: "This is a final reminder: All illegal foreign nationals are required to leave the Republic of South Africa voluntarily by the 30th of June."

The poster also includes a warning: "Failure to comply may result in arrest, detention and deportation in accordance with South African law."

The poster has also been posted here, here and here. (Note: See more examples at the end of this report.)

The poster features the country's national coat of arms, next to the words "RESPECT OUR LAWS; PROTECT OUR NATION". The poster also includes a toll-free 0800 phone number and website address, which adds to the impression that it was issued by a government department.

Africa Check has recently debunked an influx of false claims about foreign migrants in South Africa that appear to be crafted to contribute to xenophobic tensions in the country. This claim is no different.

South African and xenophobia

South Africa has a long history of xenophobia, at times sparking violent riots.

There has been an uptick in anti-immigrant sentiment in South Africa in 2026, with anti-immigrant marches and violence across the country.

The supposed "deadline" of 30 June in the circulating poster would appear to originate with a date set by anti-immigration groups for "undocumented" migrants from other African countries to leave South Africa by, as reported by the Daily Maverick and other local news organisations.

These new waves of xenophobia are reflected in the abundance of mis- and disinformation online, some of which is making its way onto Africa Check's social media and WhatsApp lines.

But has the circulating poster really been shared by the department of home affairs?

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Poster debunked by South African police

The South African Police Service (SAPS) uploaded the poster to their official Facebook page with "FAKE" stamped across it.

"This notice is fake and forms part of disinformation aimed at misleading and causing unnecessary panic within communities," the SAPS post says.

"Government has not issued any directive ordering 'all illegal foreigners' to leave South Africa by 30 June, and the use of the South African Coat of Arms on the poster is misleading and unauthorised."

SAPS urged members of the public not to share unverified information like this poster and to rely "only on official government communication platforms for accurate information".

False information about migrants from other African countries continues to circulate in South Africa, so it's especially important to verify claims you come across online.

If you see posts playing into xenophobic rhetoric, claiming to be from a verified organisation or department of the government, be sure to check the source. Don't share unverified claims, which can cause unnecessary fear and further harm.

For more useful tips, read our guide to verifying breaking news events.

The fake poster also appeared here, here, here and here.