South Africa: SA's Skills Gap Leaves Millions Unemployed Despite Job Vacancies

Millions of young people are out of work, but many employers still cannot find candidates with the practical, technical and operational skills required in today's factory or office environment.

Statistics South Africa's latest Quarterly Labour Force Survey (QLFS), released in mid-May, has reignited debate in business, labour and economic circles after revealing that the country shed 345,000 jobs in the first quarter of 2026 and unemployment climbed to 32.7%. Total employment declined to 16.8 million, the number of unemployed South Africans increased to 8.1 million, and the broader combined rate of unemployment and potential labour force rose to 43.7%.

The figures are even more concerning when viewed through the lens of youth unemployment. Among people aged 15 to 34, unemployment reached 45.8%, while 3.9 million South Africans aged 15 to 24, representing 37.6% of this age group, were not in employment, education or training.

The data reflect more than a worsening unemployment crisis. They also expose a growing workforce-readiness and skills-alignment problem in the economy.

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Despite the high unemployment levels, many businesses are struggling to find workplace-ready employees with the technical skills, practical competence and operational understanding required in modern working environments. High unemployment does not automatically translate into a readily employable workforce.

A growing disconnect exists between education pathways, qualifications and actual workplace requirements. In many cases, qualifications alone are no longer sufficient. Organisations increasingly require stronger...