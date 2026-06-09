Africa: Proposed School History Syllabus Focuses On Africa As the Main Story, Not a Sidebar to Western History

The move from the old curriculum is contentious, but is also a necessary and useful redirection.

The new school history curriculum, which shifts to an Afrocentric focus and is still in draft form, has caused much media commentary. As history education specialists (we all work, or have worked, in history teacher training at various institutions), we want to look at the curriculum draft for the possibilities it offers: both in its current form and in the ways that it could grow and improve.

Global Africa

An Afrocentric curriculum, which will displace the Eurocentric curriculums generations of South Africans have been socialised into, will help learners understand that communities and kingdoms in Africa were sophisticated, innovative and had global connections long before the colonial era. This is fundamentally different from what any school history curriculum in South Africa has ever foregrounded.

The paradigm shift in the proposed Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) history curriculum is contentious because it refutes the lingering ghosts of the 1963 statement by British historian Hugh Trevor-Roper, who argued, "There is only the history of Europeans in Africa. The rest is darkness." In this history, Africans often only appear as victims or on the margins of history as disrupters of white society. Being educationally socialised into such a way of thinking about Africa...