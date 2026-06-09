South Africa: Why the Path of Returns Is Becoming the Real Test for Retirement Portfolios

9 June 2026
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
By Old Mutual Corporate

By mid-2026, the question facing retirement funds is no longer only whether portfolios can grow over time. It is whether members are protected when markets turn just as they need to exit the fund.

The South African Reserve Bank's latest rate hike is a reminder of how quickly the investment backdrop can change. A shift in inflation expectations, a flare-up in the Middle East, or a change in the interest-rate outlook can move markets before trustees have time to adjust their assumptions.

"I expect volatility; that's the bottom line," says Marvin Nair, Investment Solutions Executive at Old Mutual Corporate. "But the issue is not only whether markets move up or down. It is whether retirement savings are designed to keep members exposed to long-term growth while helping protect them from the market shocks that can damage outcomes when retirement savings are accessed."

For trustees and asset consultants, that is becoming the more important test: whether a portfolio is not only capable of delivering long-term growth but also defendable when market shocks affect member outcomes.

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The debate is no longer only about which portfolios can meet long-term return targets. It is about whether those portfolios can manage the path of returns members actually experience when they retire, switch, preserve, transfer or begin drawing an income.

Why 2026 is testing portfolio design

The contrast with 2025 is useful. Last year's unusually strong market returns showed why...

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